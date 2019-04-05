White Denim
Side Effects (City Slang)
Reviewed by Rachel Rascoe, Fri., April 5, 2019
In a quick turnaround from last August's Performance, long-jamming Austinites White Denim present nine wayward demos reworked to rejuvenate the spirit of 2010's Last Day of Summer. Now on their eighth LP, the lineup-shifting locals' increased resources since the Aughts show up in wonky electronic inputs and instrumental variety from a rotating musical cast. Backbone duo James Petralli and Steve Terebecki held down production at their own Radio Milk studio, with opener "Small Talk" stacking the rockers' trademark prog workouts. The seven-minute "NY Money" propels pop melodies and spacious detailing, while sharp single "Shanalala" chugs with compact post-punk efficiency. Sauntering smooth-out "Reversed Mirror" harks back to 2016's "Mirrored in Reverse" and "Mirrored and Reverse" from 2009 through an improv-informed psychedelic sprawl. Back to basics, Side Effects draws a dynamic through line to White Denim's jittery origins.