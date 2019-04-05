Music

Shitty Advice

Jump the Shark (Instigator Music)

Reviewed by Tim Stegall, Fri., April 5, 2019

Texas Platters

Now a decade old, this veteran punk/core outfit surprises with a self-released local effort that's refreshingly slick and radio-ready. At times resembling System of a Down gone thrash-o-matic, Jump the Shark gnashes chunky Metallica guitars behind sore throat vocalese that's shockingly catchy. There's a good deal of craftsmanship involved in tunes like opener "Linda Blair," with its Exorcist-sampling intro, and the moody atmospherics opening "Programmed to Snap" demonstrate a familiarity with spaghetti Westerns. Shitty Advice delivers a speedy, satisfying 30-minute blast.

***

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Music Reviews
Top 10 Box Sets of 2018
Metallica
... And Justice For All (Deluxe) (Record Review)

Alejandra Ramirez, Dec. 7, 2018

Texas Platters
Portrayal of Guilt
Let Pain Be Your Guide (Record Review)

Raoul Hernandez, Nov. 23, 2018

More by Tim Stegall
SXSW Music Review: Bush Tetras
SXSW Music Review: Bush Tetras
Dance music only the Lower East Side in 1979 could’ve produced

March 16, 2019

SXSW Music Review: Amyl & the Sniffers
SXSW Music Review: Amyl & the Sniffers
Aussie punks froth equal parts AC/DC and Ramones

March 15, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Shitty Advice

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Monte Warden & the Dangerous Few
at Continental Club Gallery
Bouncing Souls (30th anniversary tour), the Bronx, the Casualties, Crazy & the Brains [outside] at Mohawk
Max Frost, Upsahl
at The Scoot Inn
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  