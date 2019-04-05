Shitty Advice
Jump the Shark (Instigator Music)
Reviewed by Tim Stegall, Fri., April 5, 2019
Now a decade old, this veteran punk/core outfit surprises with a self-released local effort that's refreshingly slick and radio-ready. At times resembling System of a Down gone thrash-o-matic, Jump the Shark gnashes chunky Metallica guitars behind sore throat vocalese that's shockingly catchy. There's a good deal of craftsmanship involved in tunes like opener "Linda Blair," with its Exorcist-sampling intro, and the moody atmospherics opening "Programmed to Snap" demonstrate a familiarity with spaghetti Westerns. Shitty Advice delivers a speedy, satisfying 30-minute blast.