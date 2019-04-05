Rebel Flesh
Kill ... With Your Kiss
Reviewed by Tim Stegall, Fri., April 5, 2019
Unleashing its third full-length since 2015, San Marcos quartet Rebel Flesh emits a midtempo buzz akin to Dee Dee Ramone writing songs for the Misfits. Kill ... With Your Kiss is the best-produced of the trilogy, complete with nice touches like opening track "No One to Love" emerging from the sweep of an AM radio dial. The guitars sound as much like Boston's Tom Scholz as they do Johnny Ramone, and there's a dab of Phil Spector inside these macabre rockers like "Spider Inside Her" and "Shadows."