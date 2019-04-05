Music

The Teeta

Teeta World

Reviewed by Derek Udensi, Fri., April 5, 2019

Texas Platters

Austin rapper Terell Anthony Jackson proudly wears his "pretty boy trap" tag as the Teeta. Unfortunately, his designs on debut long-player Teeta World play out more off-brand than Off-White. Besides a couple pins close to home, such as a Colony Park mention on "Free Clout," it's easy to mistake the local MC as an Atlanta or Chicago native. Remixing Hoodrich Pablo Juan's run-on sentence flow at one point, Teeta also indulges in some whispering that's reminiscent of Kanye West signee Valee. Teeta even unwinds over a "The Message"/"Lucid Dreams"/"Shape of My Heart"-type beat on highlight "Grey Area." The aesthetic of sharp lyricism over bass-heavy beats looks good on paper, but sounds uninspired out loud, and Teeta World fails to buck that trend. The subject matter feels even slighter when Teeta vainly discusses women and his high position on the Austin hip-hop pyramid.

**.5



A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Magna Carda
Ladee (Record Review)

Derek Udensi, March 22, 2019

Sunday ACL Fest 2018 Record Reviews
Travis Scott
Astroworld (Record Review)

Kahron Spearman, Oct. 12, 2018

More by Derek Udensi
SXSW Music Panel: The Hip-Hop Bubble That Popped Culture
SXSW Music Panel: The Hip-Hop Bubble That Popped Culture
Long ignored, the genre now takes industry to the next level

March 15, 2019

SXSW Music Review: Omar Apollo
SXSW Music Review: Omar Apollo
Chicano psych-soul breakout busts a move

March 14, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

the Teeta

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Monte Warden & the Dangerous Few
at Continental Club Gallery
Bouncing Souls (30th anniversary tour), the Bronx, the Casualties, Crazy & the Brains [outside] at Mohawk
Max Frost, Upsahl
at The Scoot Inn
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  