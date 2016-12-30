News

Top 10 City Council Stories

The best from this year's dais

By Michael King, Fri., Dec. 30, 2016


Mayor Steve Adler bikes to work on Bike to Work Day in May. (Photo by Jana Birchum)

1) Just Don't Call It "Sharing" As Mayor Steve Adler put it, the citywide public argument over "ridesharing" "sucked all the oxygen out of the room." In May, after two years of wrangling and several months of City Council hearings, petitions, and an explosion of campaign spending, Uber and Lyft were defeated at the polls.

2) Austin Moves On In a risky decision to sell a major transportation bond on short notice and uncertain Council support, Mayor Adler arm-twisted a $720 million "Go Big" Mobility Bond – then convinced the voters to endorse the expensive package. Now the roads need to meet the rubber.

3) Attack of the PUDs No, not "people-eating underground dwellers," but "planned unit developments" that spring up all over town and devour Council time and debates like so much buttered popcorn. The two big ones this year were Pilot Knob and the Grove at Shoal CreekAustin Oaks soon to follow.

4) Knobby Problems The far southeast Pilot Knob PUD arrived as a development breakthrough and a new Council effort to fund long-term affordable housing, via redirected Austin Water fees. A lawsuit and an updated ordinance later, the affordability funding remains in limbo.

5) Deep in the Grove The Grove at Shoal Creek also garners a Top 10 highlight, as the PUD roiled neighborhood listservs, land-use debates, and Council maneuvering for roughly two years. It was approved by Council on Dec. 15.

6) The Zimmerman Files How to summarize Council Member Don Zim­mer­man's meteoric two-year tenure? There was the stream-of-consciousness ranting, anti-government posturing, self-aggrandizing lawsuits, berating of city staff, condescension to witnesses (even children) ... oh, and the November defeat! Buh-bye!

7) Satan Says Hello His Satanic Majes­ty didn't make a personal appearance, but CM Zimmerman attempted (as a prank) to smuggle him into a Council resolution on tolerance, and then took the bait in panic when the Satanic Temple was scheduled for an invocation (postponed). Who will protect us now?

8) Less Than Total Recall After Uber and Lyft targeted District 5 CM Ann Kitchen as the sponsor of regulations they disdained, Kitchen became the target of a petition recall effort by right-wing groups that foundered when they failed to follow campaign rules. Better luck – or brains – next time.

9) You Look (Almost) Familiar The first re-election campaign under 10-1 produced a mixed result – the return of CMs Delia Garza, Greg Casar, and Leslie Pool, but defeat for Don Zimmerman by Jimmy Flan­nigan, and Sheri Gallo by Alison Alter. We'll learn the effects on the dais in 2017.

10) Ott In, Ott Out After the 2014 election, City Manager Marc Ott seemed to be a short-timer, after several Council candidates ran on a City Hall clean-out. But Council huffed, puffed, and punted. Ott survived into 2016, even garnered a raise and Council vote of confidence – prior to confirming his departure for a D.C. directorship.

READ MORE
More City Council
The Grove Gets Final Approval
The Grove Gets Final Approval
With one PUD approved, attention turns to Austin Oaks

Michael King, Dec. 23, 2016

Council: From Kitty Hawk to Hornsby Bend
Council: From Kitty Hawk to Hornsby Bend
The Grove, Oaks, and Austin Water In between

Michael King, Dec. 16, 2016

More by Michael King
Pressley vs. Casar: Appeal Rejected
Pressley vs. Casar: Appeal Rejected
Court affirms decision that failed Council candidate's election challenge was without merit

Dec. 30, 2016

Point Austin: Changing of the Guard
Point Austin: Changing of the Guard
The mayor and the next City Council will have plenty to do

Dec. 23, 2016

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

City Council, Steve Adler, Don Zimmerman, Delia Garza, Greg Casar, Sheri Gallo, Marc Ott, Alison Alter, Jimmy Flannigan, Uber, Lyft, Ann Kitchen, Grove at Shoal Creek

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Mother Falcon Farewell
Mohawk
LOLA at 4th Tap
at 4th Tap Brewing Cooperative
UT Women's Basketball
at Frank Erwin Center
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2016 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP