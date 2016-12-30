Top 10 Quotes of the Week

1) Quote of theYear: "Donald Trump is the dog that caught the car."– GOP strategist Matt Mackowiak (Nov. 10)

2) "There is no city in the world with our gifts ... but Austin is at a tipping point, a fork in the road. We all feel it."– Mayor Steve Adler, delivering his State of the City address Feb. 16 (Feb. 19)

3) "With a mouth like that it sounds like Sid Miller needs another dose of that Jesus Shot."– Ed Espinoza, executive director of Progress Texas, after the state Agriculture Commis­sioner posted a tweet calling Hillary Clinton "Cunt" (Nov. 4)

4) "I am deeply disappointed in the perversion of the petition process essentially led by a billion-dollar company fighting fair safety regulations by disseminating false information to get signatures."– City Council Member Delia Garza on Uber and Lyft's petition (Jan. 22)

5) "Tell them they can go fuck themselves."– Newly elected Travis County GOP chair and alternative hairstyle practitioner Robert Morrow, referring to the party establishment's declared intention to have him removed (via the Texas Tribune) (March 4)

6) "No mother wants to have to go lobby her local government to ask for help with afterschool programs. ... She does it because she wants to make sure her children never have to do the same."– CM Delia Garza, responding to Don Zimmerman telling a group of visiting schoolchildren to "do something useful" and not "live off others" (Aug. 26)

7) "No one – especially survivors – should have had to come before Council to ask for this basic function of city government."– CM Greg Casar, after the Austin Police Depart­ment agreed to reallocate funds to help clear the city's rape kit backlog (Sept. 16)

8) "I am gratified that ... in-person visitation has been restored so that loved ones of the people in our custody are able to have meaningful contact."– Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt, announcing the return of in-person visits to Travis County Jail (April 22)

9) "If two-thirds of your clients think your product or services are broken, then you need to do something about it."– AISD Board President Kendall Pace, imploring Texas lawmakers to fix the state's school finance system after the Texas Supreme Court found it was constitutional but dysfunctional (May 20)

10) "I will put it in my syllabus that the class is not open to students carrying guns. I may wind up in court. I'm willing to accept that possibility."– Nobel Laureate and UT professor Steven Weinberg taking his stand against campus carry at the Jan. 25 faculty council meeting (Jan. 29)