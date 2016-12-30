Top 10 Things We Won’t Miss ABout Don Zimmerman

1) His Racially Charged Lectures to Schoolchildren Remember when Zim­merman told that group of Latino schoolchildren to "do something useful" and not "live off others" when they grow up? We do.

2) His love of Lawsuits The "taxpayer-friendly" CM has filed lawsuits against the city over damn near everything.

3) The Way He Slams the Door on Public Housing From the Cardinal Point Apartments to the creation of the homestead preservation districts, Zimmerman routinely voted "no" here.

4) His Anti-LGBTQ Agenda He'll tell you homosexuality is either a choice caused by lack of spirituality or something a lot like pedophilia.

5) His on-Dais Bullying Please Zim, spare the city staffers.

6) His Off-Dais Bullying No dissenting constituent is safe.

7) The Way He Denies Climate Change Nothing more than a fictional ruse devised by government bureaucrats, he says.

8) His Media Misanthropy Never forget that SLAPP lawsuit he filed against the Austin Bulldog.

9) His Disregard for the Clock, and Time in General Did you know Don Zimmerman used to be an engineer?

10) His Lamentations of the Library Who needs libraries when you have smartphones?