News

Top 10 Social Justice Stories

By Sarah Marloff, Fri., Dec. 30, 2016


A vigil for Monica Loera in February (Photo by Jana Birchum)

1) Black Lives Matter 17-year-old David Joseph was naked and unarmed when APD Officer Geoffrey Freeman shot and killed him on Feb. 8. The death spurred local Black Lives Matter protests. Freeman was fired for the shooting, and later reached a settlement with the city.

2) Monica Loera Loera was shot and killed in front of her apartment on Jan. 22 – the first transwoman murdered in the U.S. this year, one of the deadliest on record for the gender-nonconforming community. Upon her death, she was misgendered by APD and had her birth name used in multiple news reports.

3) Banned the Box Austin became the first Southern city to pass a Fair Chance Hir­ing ordinance, which blocks private employers from asking about applicants' criminal history until a conditional job offer has been made.

4) Ending the Backlog In September, former Police Chief Art Acevedo promised to reallocate pre-existing APD funds to test 484 backlogged rape kits. How that ends up happening remains an open question.

5) Bathroom Bill Bullshit Dan Pa­t­rick's rebranded bathroom bill, the "Women's Privacy Act," would ban trans people from using the restroom of their choosing. It became one of the Lt. Gov's top priorities and has the support of Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton.

6) Finally Free Two decades after their arrest and wrongful conviction of aggravated sexual assault against two children, the San Antonio Four were finally exonerated in late November.

7) Reject the Text The State Board of Education unanimously voted down the proposed racist and inaccurate Mexican Amer­ican Heritage textbook for public schools.

8) Anti-LGBTQ Legislation? Nearly 90 local businesses came out against anti-LGBTQ laws like North Carolina's HB 2, which banned trans folk from using bathrooms matching their gender identity.

9) Trans Inclusive Health care for City Workers Though the law was passed in 2014, transgender inclusive health care for city employees went into effect on Jan. 1.

10) Making Austin Better After several racially charged events transpired in 2016, Mayor Steve Adler formed a racism task­ force to address the city's systemic inequalities, and later proposed the creation of an LGBTQ Quality of Life Commission.

READ MORE
More Social Justice
What to Make of It
What to Make of It
Local activists seek justice for black lives

Kahron Spearman, July 15, 2016

Don't Be Hatin'
Don't Be Hatin'
How the Internet helps us all get along ... or not

Belinda Acosta, March 6, 2009

More by Sarah Marloff
Gay Place
Gay Place
This year’s Top 10 local queer heroes

Dec. 30, 2016

Gay Place
Gay Place
Finding your “family” over the holidays

Dec. 23, 2016

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Social Justice, David Joseph, Geoffrey Freeman, Monica Loera, Art Acevedo, Greg Abbott, Ken Paxton, Women's Privacy Act, Steve Adler

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Mother Falcon Farewell
Mohawk
LOLA at 4th Tap
at 4th Tap Brewing Cooperative
UT Women's Basketball
at Frank Erwin Center
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2016 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP