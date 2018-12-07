Music

The Beatles

The White Album (Super Deluxe) (Capitol)

Reviewed by Abby Johnston, Fri., Dec. 7, 2018

Top 10 Box Sets of 2018

Half a century after the so-called "White Album" dropped a whopping 30 tracks on Nov. 22, 1968, a breakout 6-CD reissue explores at great length and in minute detail the methodical experimentation and network of support resulting in the Beatles' über ambitious, sonically multifarious, and ultimately mind-blowing ninth long-player.

Giles Martin, son of "fifth Beatle" George Martin, helmed the subtle 2018 mixes on the first two discs. The percussive snap and enhanced reverb on "Yer Blues" and "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" make the songs all the more blistering, but overall, any flourishes are carefully considered. Better still, the true revelations occur after the familiar first 94 minutes are up.

Acoustic demos recorded at George Harrison's house fresh off of the English foursome's famed three-month retreat to India shift through the seeds and stems that become the double album. A single verse of "Glass Onion" repeats over chugging acoustic guitar for two minutes, peppered with nonsensical jibber-jabber of an in-progress song. In John Lennon's "Child of Nature," the swell up to the chorus that lapses into a slow walk back down is instantly recognizable as the tune to "Jealous Guy" from the fan-anointed "Smart" Beatle's defining 1971 solo disc, Imagine. Its faux-enlightened lyrics thankfully ceded their LP spot to Paul McCartney's "Mother Nature's Son," which also drew inspiration from the Fab Four's Indian guru, Maharishi Mahesh Yogi.

The last three discs dissemble a cornucopia of studio tracking, which peeks into perfectionist tics and struggles. Harrison's 102nd take of "Not Guilty," with its harpsichord progression bobbing along, didn't make the cut. Lennon pauses before launching into a rehearsal of the highly introspective "Julia," which he penned after his mother's death: "It's really hard to sing this, you know." Top highlight falls to the second version/take of methodical, psychedelic jamming on "Helter Skelter" that storms for an incredible 13 minutes of blues licks at half the speed of the final version.

*****

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Beatles
Heart-Shaped Box Sets
The Beatles / The Rolling Stones
Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (Deluxe Edition), Their Satanic Majesties Request (50th Anniversary Special Edition) (Record Review)

Raoul Hernandez, Dec. 8, 2017

Celebration Day
The Beatles
Dinosaur DVDs with a smattering of punk, porn, and R&B

Jim Caligiuri, Dec. 21, 2012

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
I Want My All ATX: Austin Artists Revisit the 80s
I Want My All ATX: Austin Artists Revisit the 80s (Record Review)

Alejandra Ramirez, Nov. 30, 2018

Texas Platters
Broadcasts Vol. 26
Broadcasts Vol. 26 (Record Review)

Rachel Rascoe, Nov. 30, 2018

More by Abby Johnston
ACL Live Review: Shakey Graves
Live Shot: Shakey Graves
One-man-band no more

Oct. 8, 2018

ACL Live Review: St. Vincent
Live Shot: St. Vincent
yes I said yes I will Yes

Oct. 7, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Beatles, Gift Guide 2018

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Peachfuzz (playing Catch Your Snap)
at The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co.
The Switched On Ensemble live Akira rescore at Austin School of Film
The Helio Sequence, Wild Pink at Barracuda
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  