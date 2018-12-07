Music

David Bowie

Loving the Alien (1983-1988) (Rhino / Parlophone)

Reviewed by Christina Garcia, Fri., Dec. 7, 2018

Top 10 Box Sets of 2018

David Bowie charted his first platinum album with 1983's Let's Dance. The Little Richard-influenced disco and blues fusion, co-produced by Nile Rodgers of Chic, featured Stevie Ray Vaughan as lead guitarist on "Let's Dance" and "China Girl." In its wake, the English star's turn toward MTV-friendly songwriting netted critical thumbs-down for alleged poor taste alongside commercial hits like the funky bop of "Modern Love."

Also selling over 1 million units, the tin-sounding and synth-reliant Tonight (1984) was panned alongside 1987's Never Let Me Down. Bowie called the latter his nadir. "Oh, to redo the rest of that album," he wrote after remaking "Time Will Crawl" a decade ago.

Fourth in a series of chronologically retrospective box sets, Loving the Alien (1983-1988) gathers the late David Jones' commercial peak on 11 CDs or 15 pieces of vinyl. That includes the aforementioned trio of LPs, plus the remastered original and posthumously reworked Never Let Me Down, which replaces Eighties keyboards with live instrumentation and an aim to maintain Bowie's dark carnival focus for a warmer sound.

The previously unreleased Serious Moonlight Tour souvenir documents a 1983 Vancouver stop, while the singer's 1987 Glass Spider tour testament from Montreal, with guitarists Peter Frampton and Carlos Alomar, exists exclusively with the vinyl version of the set. Both concerts include Seventies hits "Rebel Rebel" and "Heroes," alongside covers of Velvet Underground's "White Light/White Heat" and the Stooges' "I Wanna Be Your Dog" on the latter.

Original remixes are collected as Dance, though non-album singles, edits, B-sides, and soundtrack inclusions collected as Re:Call 4 deliver a stronger curio, including the gloomy "This Is Not America" with the Pat Metheny Group and a soft rock remix of "Loving the Alien."

***.5

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More David Bowie
Heart-Shaped Box Sets
David Bowie
A New Career in a New Town (1977-1982) (Record Review)

Lauren Modery, Dec. 8, 2017

Too Late to Stop Now
David Bowie
Who Can I Be Now? [1974-1976] (Record Review)

Raoul Hernandez, Dec. 16, 2016

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
I Want My All ATX: Austin Artists Revisit the 80s
I Want My All ATX: Austin Artists Revisit the 80s (Record Review)

Alejandra Ramirez, Nov. 30, 2018

Texas Platters
Broadcasts Vol. 26
Broadcasts Vol. 26 (Record Review)

Rachel Rascoe, Nov. 30, 2018

More by Christina Garcia
Texas Platters
Samantha Glass
Nine Memories Between Impression & Imprint (Record Review)

Nov. 9, 2018

ACL Live Review: Amen Dunes
Live Shot: Amen Dunes
Anonymity gives way to being relatable

Oct. 8, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

David Bowie, Gift Guide 2018

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Peachfuzz (playing Catch Your Snap)
at The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co.
The Switched On Ensemble live Akira rescore at Austin School of Film
The Helio Sequence, Wild Pink at Barracuda
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  