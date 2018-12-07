Music

Bob Dylan

More Blood, More Tracks: The Bootleg Series Vol. 14 (Legacy / Sony / Columbia)

Reviewed by Kevin Curtin, Fri., Dec. 7, 2018

Top 10 Box Sets of 2018

These 87 tracks in a 6-CD bundle deliver an all-encompassing purge of Bob Dylan's Blood on the Tracks studio sessions. Only amateur Dylan devotees will reach for the single-disc release of the highlights. The deluxe edition, meanwhile, offers a sometimes painful, often revelatory deep dive into how Zimmy's finest Seventies album awkwardly ripened to perfection.

The first take, attempted on Sept. 16, 1974, at New York's A&R Studios, is a strongly-strummed solo rendition of "If You See Her, Say Hello," after which producer Phil Ramone can be heard on the talk-back microphone: "That's really nice!" Not all of Blood on the Tracks' songs sprouted so evergreen. Later that day, Dylan and a backing quartet evidence real trouble while logging nine consecutive attempts of "You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go" at varying tempos and with drums that are so unfitting that Dylan abruptly halts some takes.

The collection's chronological sequencing, over four days in NYC and two at Minneapolis' Sound 80 Studios, shows how "Tangled Up in Blue" – cut 10 times, originally with second-person lyrics and a slow, front-heavy rhythm – wasn't a stroke of genius, but a work slowly materializing from unremarkable to perfectly transcendent. Such seminal versions make "the voice of a generation" seem unusually mortal at times, but the set overflows with amusing and inspired outtakes, alternate lyrics, and mumbled rehearsal runs.

More Blood, More Tracks: The Bootleg Series Vol. 14 also validates Bob's brother's urging to scrap and drastically rerecord five songs last minute. It's all especially enlightening if you have the blood and guts to listen to the collection in one sitting.

***.5

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Bob Dylan
Heart-Shaped Box Sets
Bob Dylan
Trouble No More: The Bootleg Series Vol. 13 / 1979-1981 (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, Dec. 8, 2017

Gift Guide 2015: The Boxing Lesson
Bob Dylan
The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series Vol. 12 (Record Review)

Jim Caligiuri, Dec. 18, 2015

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Jamie Lin Wilson
Jumping Over Rocks (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, Nov. 23, 2018

Texas Platters
Jana Horn
Go On / Move Your Body (Record Review)

Rachel Rascoe, Nov. 23, 2018

More by Kevin Curtin
Playback: And the Armadillos Went Wild
Playback: And the Armadillos Went Wild
Threadgill’s World Headquarters goes the way of its predecessor, the Armadillo World Headquarters, plus Black Fret offers more than just money

Dec. 7, 2018

Playback: Compose Like a Pro
Playback: Compose Like a Pro
Graham Reynolds teaches musicians how to score ... film

Nov. 30, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Bob Dylan, Gift Guide 2018

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Peachfuzz (playing Catch Your Snap)
at The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co.
The Switched On Ensemble live Akira rescore at Austin School of Film
The Helio Sequence, Wild Pink at Barracuda
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  