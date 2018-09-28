Nobody’s Girl
Waterline (Lucky Hound)
Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., Sept. 28, 2018
Sirens of South Austin formalized as Nobody's Girl following a joint tour, and despite the varying styles of songwriters in BettySoo, Grace Pettis, and Rebecca Loebe, the whole congeals impressively cohesive and polished. Folk-hinged harmonies with a fine pop tinge, their first offering "What'll I Do" rises radio-ready into the title track's breathless reckoning and the achingly soft bed of "Bluebonnets." Given the quality co-writes on Waterline, the darkly subdued cover of Debbie Harry's "Call Me" strikes as filler, but hopefully the grouping proves more than one-off project.