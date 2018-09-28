Music

Nobody’s Girl

Waterline (Lucky Hound)

Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., Sept. 28, 2018

Texas Platters

Sirens of South Austin formalized as Nobody's Girl following a joint tour, and despite the varying styles of songwriters in BettySoo, Grace Pettis, and Rebecca Loebe, the whole congeals impressively cohesive and polished. Folk-hinged harmonies with a fine pop tinge, their first offering "What'll I Do" rises radio-ready into the title track's breathless reckoning and the achingly soft bed of "Bluebonnets." Given the quality co-writes on Waterline, the darkly subdued cover of Debbie Harry's "Call Me" strikes as filler, but hopefully the grouping proves more than one-off project.

***.5

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Ray Bonneville
At King Electric (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, Sept. 7, 2018

Texas Platters
Kevin Galloway
The Change (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, Sept. 7, 2018

More by Doug Freeman
Will Courtney Record Review
Will Courtney Record Review
Crazy Love (Super Secret)

Sept. 21, 2018

KGSR Rebrands as Austin City Limits Radio
KGSR Rebrands as Austin City Limits Radio
New licensing deal will re-invent frequency’s format

Sept. 6, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Nobody's Girl

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Robert Plant & the Sensational Space Shifters
at ACL Live at the Moody Theater
The Growlers, Surfbort
at Mohawk
Jay Rock, Reason
at Come & Take It Live
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  