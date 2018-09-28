Music

Nakia

Blues Grifter (KiaChia Records)

Reviewed by Alejandra Ramirez, Fri., Sept. 28, 2018

Texas Platters

Ten years ago, Nakia's debut Water to Wine teased the vocal powerhouse that eventually reached the semifinals of The Voice. Reunited with his Blues Grifters, the 'Bama-raised belter homages ultimate grifters like Stevie Ray Vaughan, Eric Clapton, and the Rolling Stones. Unlike the antecedent flirting with soulful ballads, sophomore successor Blues Grifter goes river deep and mountain high as the frontman's gruff baritone marinates in boogie-woogie burner "Hoodoo Party," hot and heavy brass-horned "Ain't That Lovin You Baby," and slinky guitar funk of "Woman Don't Lie." He also supplies additional bite to Jimmy Reed's country-pickin' "Go on to School," opts for big-band sax on the Allman Brothers' lacerated "Whipping Post," and thrusts more heartbreak catharsis in Otis Rush's "Double Trouble." Well-trod territory such as this won't win any contests, but it does lend vital voice to Nakia Reynoso.

***

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Nakia
Summer Jams Clearance Sale, Part 2
Nakia
Wine to Water – The "Water to Wine" Outtakes (Record Review)

Isabella Castro-Cota, Aug. 18, 2017

Texas Platters
Nakia
Live From the Good Music Club (Record Review)

Nina Hernandez, Feb. 13, 2015

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Ray Bonneville
At King Electric (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, Sept. 7, 2018

Texas Platters
Uncle Pie Hole
Uncle Pie Hole (Record Review)

Tim Stegall, Aug. 10, 2018

More by Alejandra Ramirez
Texas Platters
Ghostland Observatory
See You Later, Simulator (Record Review)

Sept. 7, 2018

Texas Platters
Blynd Birds
Find Your Conscience, Baby (Record Review)

Aug. 24, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Nakia

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Robert Plant & the Sensational Space Shifters
at ACL Live at the Moody Theater
The Growlers, Surfbort
at Mohawk
Jay Rock, Reason
at Come & Take It Live
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  