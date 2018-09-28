Mike Schoenfeld
Little Feet
Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., Sept. 28, 2018
On his first recordings since 2007's So Long, Problems, Schoenfeld's welcome return pivots on the songwriter's "Little Feet," which turned into an anthemic live staple at the hands of his fellow alt.country kickers Harvest Thieves. The title track gets full-band and acoustic bookends, the closer especially compelling in capturing Schoenfeld's stripped-down yearning crinkle. "House on Fire" levels like Tom Russell, while "Story With the Girl" swaggers aggressive guitar. A small but enticing resurrection from a potentially big songwriting talent.