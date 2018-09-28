Gina Chavez
Lightbeam
Reviewed by Rachel Rascoe, Fri., Sept. 28, 2018
Four years have flown by since local Latin pop force Gina Chavez's sophomore Up.Rooted. In between grew critical acclaim and nuptials with longtime partner Jodi Granado. Lightbeam thus offers a sleek, unrelenting capture of big, big love. The soulful EP finds Chavez swapping acoustic for electric guitar alongside keyboardist David Boyle and joined by A-list drummer Conrad Choucroun and White Denim bassist Steve Terebecki. Showcasing R&B, "It's Hard to Love a Woman" lays out persistent promises to her counterpart in blues-backed buoyancy. "Heaven Knows" accompanies footage of the ceremony complete with "love is love"-emblazoned maracas, which repeats in the steamy track's refrain. Via Pharrell-compatible disco adornments, "Let It Out" unleashes on the dance floor. In five varied tracks, exclusively available at Waterloo Records, Chavez breaks new ground.