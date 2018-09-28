Music

Western Youth

Western Youth

Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., Sept. 28, 2018

Texas Platters

Behind a rare trio of songwriters – Taylor Williams, Graham Weber, and Matthew Gregg – Western Youth fuses one of the tightest units in town. From the opening bite of three-guitar Cerberus "Dyin' on the Vine" to the harmony-rich swell of "Valerie," this debut LP plumbs moody and triumphant Americana behind sharpened hooks and smooth melodies. Williams' lead on "The King Is Gone" serves as centerpiece, while "California" lays down a lonely moan that echoes Will Johnson and "Hangin' On" trades defiance between Weber and Williams. The slowly unfolding "Lost the War" anchors the back half, Jaimee Harris' guest vocal blooming in the background like a stubborn memory. Weber's "Scarred" and "Norah" deliver deep-album gems. Weber and Williams make an especially formidable pairing, the former's poetic narratives mixing with the latter's addictive anthems to blend in a perfectly calibrated balance.

***.5

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
D.T. Buffkin
Saturday Night, Sunday Morning (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, Sept. 7, 2018

Texas Platters
The Young Mothers
Morose (Record Review)

Michael Toland, Sept. 7, 2018

More by Doug Freeman
Will Courtney Record Review
Will Courtney Record Review
Crazy Love (Super Secret)

Sept. 21, 2018

KGSR Rebrands as Austin City Limits Radio
KGSR Rebrands as Austin City Limits Radio
New licensing deal will re-invent frequency’s format

Sept. 6, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Western Youth

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Robert Plant & the Sensational Space Shifters
at ACL Live at the Moody Theater
The Growlers, Surfbort
at Mohawk
Jay Rock, Reason
at Come & Take It Live
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  