Harvey might have eased up, but 2017 refuses to back off. On the small end of tragedies Harvey left in its wake was the cancellation of Austin Pride. As we await rescheduling, it remains to be seen when we'll celebrate and if the expected performers and parade attendees will return. But that doesn't mean we're waiting to celebrate all things queer. So perk up for a fabulous Labor Day. Splash returns – an epic four-day-long men's party that gives 100% of the proceeds back to the city's LGBTQ communities. This weekend also marks the return of Drew Riley's Gender Unbound Art Festival on Saturday, which spotlights some incredibly talented and diverse trans, GNC, and intersex artists. Afterward shake it on over to GirlFriend's Beyoncé vs. Rihanna dance party. For every rad poster (designed by Awful Goods) bought, 100% of the proceeds will go to Houston Food Bank, and Good Party ATX will be on-site accepting physical donations (think diapers, shampoo, sunscreen) to send directly to Houston with uShip. Tuesday, drop by Hotel Vegas to help raise money for a community member's gender affirming surgery. Have fun and, if you can, kick some cash to those who lost a lot more than Pride weekend.

GAYDAR

Ocean Join Ebony Stewart for her newest play weaving together poetry and storytelling that shows "one woman is many; an affirmation that softness is not a weakness; and learning how to sink rather than drown." Aug. 31-Sept. 4, 8pm. The Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd. $15-35.

Karaoke Underground With Bitter Heart Society! Austin's best pop-punkers open up for Karaoke Underground. Thu., Aug. 31, 9pm-2am. Barracuda, 611 E. Seventh. Free. www.karaokeunderground.com.

Splash Days A dude-filled weekend that supports the LGBTQ community. This year the boyz are raising cash for ASA, Kind Clinic, and Care Communities. Sept. 1-4. Various locations. $20-160. www.splashdays.com.

Erin’s 40th + Jean Caffeine LP Release Queer bands and sweet cake. Jam out with Butch County, Bitter Heart Society, and Jean Caffeine. Happy birthday, Erin! Fri., Sept. 1, 9pm. Hole in the Wall, 2538 Guadalupe.

Drag Lab: Party Monster A drag ode to club kids and party monster(s). Don yer best raver-wear for the midnight costume contest. Fri., Sept. 1, 10pm. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth.

Service: A Friday Night Fantasy Feed your fantasy with Dylan Reece, Malika, and Mouthfeel DJs. Evening lewks provided by Evening Bag and Yami. Fri., Sept. 1, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. Free.

Splash Days: Swim Meet & Greet Get wet, get wild, get ready to Splash at this opening night party with DJ Joe Ross. Fri., Sept. 1, 10pm. The Belmont, 305 W. Sixth. www.splashdays.com.

Bobby & Topher’s Big Gay Brunch Eat. Party. Play. But don't spill on those bright whites. Trudy's brings the buffet and DJ Tony Castro Jr. is bringing the beats, while Sabel Scities, CupCake, and Lady Grackle entertain. Sat., Sept. 2, 11am-4pm. Ray Benson's Rattle Inn, 610 Nueces. $20.

Gender Unbound Art Fest 2017 A one-day fest spotlighting trans, GNC, and intersex artists (such as New Hampshire painter Catherine Graffam, Austin's visual artist Jonah Welch, and new episodes of Scout Fernandez's YouTube docu-series Roaming Gender). Sat., Sept. 2, 4-9pm. Vuka North Lamar, 5540 N. Lamar. $5 online, $7 at the door. www.genderunbound.org.

Freddie for a Day Austin Celebrate Freddie Mercury while raising money for HIV/AIDS awareness and treatment. World-famous Queen cover band Magnifico plays to an audience of Freddie look-alikes. Sat., Sept. 2, 7pm-12mid. The ABGB, 1305 W. Oltorf. www.asaustin.org.

Beyoncé vs. Rihanna Queen Bey or bad girl RiRi? We know our fave, but do you know yours? Sweat your allegiance on the dance floor. Sat., Sept. 2, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Intro to Queer Yoga Kelly Marshall (owner of Spectrum) has teamed up with Transform to offer a beginner-friendly, inclusive yoga class for queer and trans folks. Sun., Sept. 3, 6:30-8pm. Transform, 1909 Wheless. $15 drop-in. www.spectrumyogatherapyaustin.com.

Splash Days: Adult Swim The long weekend is ending, better make a splash at this Monday T-Dance with DJ Joe Ross. Mon., Sept. 4, 1-4pm. The Belmont, 305 W. Sixth. www.splashdays.com.

Queer Film Theory 101 Ky Krebs, Ryan Hollowell, and Andrew Hornemann discuss the hetero films that left them with queer feels. Mon., Sept. 4, 8-10pm. Barrel o' Fun, 1911 Aldrich Ste. 120-B. Free. www.barrelofunatx.com.

A Gender Affirming Fundraiser for Elliott Soss Aaron Andrews and Alexander the Great host a queer variety show that's raising cash for a community member's top surgery. They've got queens, kings, and burlesque, plus a pop-up shop featuring FLAVNT Streetwear and LETLIVE Apparel. Tue., Sept. 5, 9pm. Hotel Vegas, 1502 E. Sixth. $10 suggested donation (no one turned away).

TuezGayz Bey Day Get into formation cuz the Glitoris is throwing Bey a special birthday with tributes all night long. Tue., Sept. 5, 9pm. Barbarella, 615 Red River. Free before 11, $5 after. www.fb.com/barbarella.austin.9.

Queeraoke With Louisianna Purchase Louisianna and DJ Mike are making this the queerest karaoke yet. Wed., Sept. 6, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Austin Gay & Lesbian International Film Festival 30th Anniversary Celebrate 30 years of queer film with aGLIFF. Four days, 39 feature films, and 54 shorts. See the lineup online. Sept. 7-10. Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar, 1120 S. Lamar. www.agliff.org.

Cocktails & Dreams: Good Party ATX Kickoff Celebrate the official launch of Good Party and raise cash for SAFE! Our v good friends are always down for a good time, and they know how to find a fab party for a good cause. Thu., Sept. 7, 6-9pm. Kitty Cohen's, 2211 Webberville Rd. www.goodpartyatx.com.

Die Felicia Presents A Coven of Witches Horror-babes are back with a witchy vengeance and an all-star cast. 18 and up welcome. Thu., Sept. 7, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $6.