We can't sing the praises of queer art – and a greater need for queer representation – enough, which is why we're jazzed for the mural coming to a cement wall at 30th and Lamar. The piece, created by Austin's Flash Collective, will feature small portraits of queer residents along with local and national LGBTQ icons to form a larger image. "By printing everyone on the wall together I'm asserting that queer people are part of the community. Our lives are not separate. We deserve equal representation," says FC creator Veronica Ceci. FC was chosen by Austin's Art in Public Places program to be one of 12 artists for the city's inaugural TEMPO 2D. After meeting with folks who live and work near the site, Ceci knew there was a desire for queer representation. But this, she felt, was no single queer's task. Instead, Ceci has invited the qmmunity to make a self-portrait at one of three drop-in sessions (two have already occurred). She's had families create portraits of each other, folks memorializing someone else, and many seniors have added their work to the mix, too. The mural is expected to go up in September, but already the experience has had an intense effect on Ceci, who says she wants to "do the best for my community to be comprehensive and inclusive," but with limited time and resources worries she can't do enough. Ultimately, she hopes her "small effort can help to nudge things in the right direction." Monday, Aug. 27, is the final drop-in, from 6-8pm at the Lamar Senior Activity Center.

GAYDAR

Fast-Track Cities WorkGroups: Join the conversation: 2-3pm, group one discusses HIV prevention; 3:30-5pm, group two brainstorms how to improve testing outreach and rapid linkage. Thu., Aug. 23, 2-5pm. Rosewood Health Clinic, 2800 Webberville Rd. Free. www.fb.com/austinftc.

Guerrilla Queer Bar + Austin Black Pride Tonight, two become one for a helluva queer bar takeover with bar games, cold drinks, and cute queers. Come thirsty cuz Back Lot's donating 10% of the tab to ABP so they can keep shining all year long! Thu., Aug. 23, 6-10pm. Back Lot, 606 Maiden. Free.

Violet Crown Follies + House of Famous Catch the iconic World Famous *BOB* and her drag family onstage. Thu., Aug. 23, 9:30pm. Spider House Ballroom, 2906 Fruth. $15-120.

Epic Presents: Nina Flowers Dance with a queen on her first trip into town. Fri., Aug. 24, 9pm. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado.

Lesbian Divorce GirlFriend is back with the snarkiest dance party and this time he's raising money for Texas Mamma Jamma's team #savethenipple. Plus, DJ Dr. Beard's on deck for smooth sailing. Fri., Aug. 24, 10pm. The Brixton, 1412 E. Sixth.

Big Gay Musical The finale of this all-improvised musical. Sat. Aug. 25, 8pm. The Hideout Theatre, 617 Congress. $15. www.hideouttheatre.com.

Martini Ranch: Hidden Valley The latest in queer comedy. Through Sept. 29. Sat., 7-8pm. ColdTowne Theater, 4803-B Airport.

sub.rosa Give into the surreal with host Hentaii and her friends in high places such as Post Modern Sleaze. Sat., Aug. 25, 11am-1pm. Fallout Theater, 616 Lavaca. $10.

Spilling Tea With the Queens! Crass queens Louisianna and Honey St. Claire are dragging this party fit for the fanciest mad hatter. Sat., Aug. 25, 2pm. Brentwood Social House, 1601 W. Koenig. $45. www.brentwoodsocial.com.

Bad Habits Pool Party DJ Kahlu makes waves while the Tito's flows – all to raise cash for Weird City Sisters' AIDS Walk team and Austin International Drag Foundation. Sat., Aug. 25, 2-7pm. RSVP for location. $10-15. weirdcitysisters@gmail.com.

Sex Workers Outreach Project: Summer Swim Benefit Ride the water slide cuz Chulita, p1nkstar, and way more are laying the tracks for you to get your splash on. Proceeds go toward worker relief, outreach, and support services in our city. Sat., Aug. 25, 5pm-12mid. Museum of Human Achievement. $5-15. www.swopatx.com.

Celebration of Life Former Chain Drive bartender Garold Bates, who later made a home behind the Iron Bear bar, passed away earlier this month. Raise a shot of $2 peppermint schnapps in his honor. Sat., Aug. 25, 5pm-2am. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. Free.

Keep Celebration Church Out of Austin! A queer- and trans-hating church is trying to preach at an AISD hub. We're here to say no way. Come out with your signs, glitter, and bright colors, and tell these homophobes to go home! Meet in front of the parking garage at 8:30. Sun., Aug. 26, 8:30am-noon. AISD Performing Arts Center, 1500 Barbara Jordan Blvd.

2018 gAyTX Sports Fair A sweet way to learn about the teams looking for fresh meat. Sun., Aug. 26, 3-6pm. Oilcan Harry's, 211 W. Fourth. Free.

Die Felicia Presents Horror Classics Horror, drag, and more. This month they're taking you back to Crystal Lake. Sun., Aug. 26, 8:30-11:30pm. Barrel O' Fun, 1911 Aldrich Ste. 120-B. Free.

Transgender Health Coalition: Gender Diversity 101 A session on how to provide culturally responsive care to the trans and gender-nonbinary community. Mon., Aug. 27, 6-8pm. ASA Board Room, 7215 Cameron. www.fb.com/txtranshealth.

Queer Mural Workshop Lend a hand to the Flash Collective's upcoming queer-themed mural by attending this last workshop and carving a printing block. Mon., Aug. 27, 6-8pm. Lamar Senior Activity Center, 2874 Shoal Crest. Free. www.flashcollective.com.

Trans + Nonbinary Clothes Swap! Out with the old and in with the new (to you)! It's time to swap lewks. Tue., Aug. 28, 4:30-6:30pm. Out Youth, 909 E. 49th½. Free. www.outyouth.org.

Greetings From Queer Mountain Story time with yer fave queer tale tellers. Wed., Aug. 29, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free. www.fb.com/greetingsfromqueermountain.

Geeks on Fleek Things are going anime style at this month's nerdy cosplay-inspired drag show. Thu., Aug. 30, 10pm-12mid. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5.