Outside of Texas, Labor Day is synonymous with the end of summer, but here we'll be baking in the sun for what feels like forever. Regardless, there's a lot of queer summer-sendoff inspired fun this weekend. So whether you're dreaming of cozying up in yer fave nana sweater or don't wanna stash those teeny bikinis yet, we've got you covered. If yer feelin' the latter, and you enjoy hordes of barely dressed dudes, get Splash on your radar. The annual long-weekend party guarantees a good time and pumps funds raised back into Austin's queer community. And they're shaking it up this year to ensure free entry for every and all parties (from the welcome at Oasis Brewing, to the nighttime dance parties and Sunday's party barge). Those feeling that cash burning through their pockets can donate for discounted drinks, food, and expedited entry. If that's not yer thing, let AIDS Services of Austin and ABGB rock you with Saturday's Freddie for a Day party. Expect all things Queen – including cover band Magnifico, mustaches, and a lip sync contest that'll make you realize: nothing really matters, other than this party. Last but never least, BossBabes' Babes Fest is back. Sure it's not just for queers, but I promise you we're there. Stay cool and welcome back to school, kittens.

GAYDAR

Babes Fest ’18 BossBabes serves up self-identifying women-made comedy, music, and film all weekend long! Thu.-Sun., Aug. 30-Sept. 2. $10-50. www.babesfest.com.

Fast-Track Cities Working Groups: Group three focuses on viral suppression and care retention of folks living with HIV (2pm). Group four tackles stigma and how to squash it (3:30pm). Thu., Aug. 30, 2-5pm. Rosewood Health Clinic, 2800 Webberville Rd.

BLOQ PARTY 2018 UT's QTPOCA returns with their signature school year kickoff. Don yer best Eighties glam and mingle with some QTs. Thu., Aug. 30, 5-7pm. UT's East Mall. www.fb.com/QTPOCA.

Love, Simon Screening Back to back screenings (6pm and 9pm) of the queer coming of age soon-to-be classic. Free for UT students, staff, faculty, and guests. Thu., Aug. 30, 6-11pm. Texas Union Theater, 2247 Guadalupe.

Geeks on Fleek: Anime It's all anime at this cosplay-inspired drag show. Thu., Aug. 30, 10pm-12mid. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5.

Splash Days Welcome Party Join 'em for their first welcome party with DJ Mixer Rogers. Fri., Aug. 31, 6pm-12mid. Oasis Brewing, 6550 Comanche Trl. $0-60. www.splashdays.com.

Glowed Up Ball: Family Jewels Edition A mini-ball with Jeva, Belladonna, and the babes of Unbound. Competition categories cover Runway, Vogue, Butch Queen, and Best Dressed. Fri., Aug. 31, 9pm-12mid. Museum of Human Achievement, Springdale & Lyons. $5-10.

Final Friday Turn down the lights and turn up the kink at this monthly fetish wear event by Package Menswear. Last Fridays, 10pm. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado. www.packagemenswear.com.

Last Splash by the Breeders The stars have aligned and the grrrls of Poo Poo Platter are paying homage to the 25th anniversary of the Breeders' Last Splash and just in time for Splash Weekend, too! Fri., Aug. 31, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $7.

Saturday Social Summon the squad, gather your grrrls, and getcher groove on with Lesbutante & the Boss. Second Saturdays, 9pm. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth. Free.

How to Survive a Plague Stonewall Militant Front hosts a screening and discussion on LGBTQ and AIDS history with snacks. Sat., Sept. 1, 1-4pm. Ruiz Branch Library, 1600 Grove. Free.

Freddie for a Day Is this the real life? ASA and ABGB are uniting for their fifth year to host an epic fundraiser and tribute to Queen's Freddie Mercury, who died of AIDS in 1991. Sat., Sept. 1, 7:30pm. ABGB, 1305 W. Oltorf. www.asaustin.org.

Austin Gears Night Bust out your "I feel hot" lewks and get ready for a night of feel-good fun. Sat., Sept. 1, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. Free.

Beyoncé vs. Rihanna A Bey Day birthday bash accompanied by the one and only Rihanna. Get savage and sip some lemonade with DJ GirlFriend. Sat., Sept. 1, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.

Splash Dance Shake it off on the dance floor with DJ Roland Belmares. Sat., Sept. 1, 10pm-3am. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth.

HOPELESS LINGERIE RELEASE Join Peach Fuzz, Louisianna Purchase, and more to celebrate Laced With Romance's latest dark and romantic lingerie. Sun., Sept. 2, 11am-3pm. Laced With Romance, 2404 E. Seventh. Free.

Hippie Hollow Splash Getcher floaties ready! Sun., Sept. 2, noon-5pm. Hippie Hollow, 7000 Comanche Trl.

Splash: High Tide DJ Blacklow on the dance floor. Sun., Sept. 2, 10pm. Highland, 404 Colorado.

Equality Texas & New Waterloo Gather yer crew and grab a bite at Mañana – 10% of all sales gets donated to EQTX. Mon., Sept. 3, 7am-7pm. Mañana, 1603 S. Congress. www.equalitytexas.org.

Adult Swim Tea Dance A daytime dance with DJ Roland Belmares. Mon., Sept. 3, 1-5pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth.

Makeup Workshop for Trans Women A safe, supportive class for trans women and nonbinary folks to experiment with the magical world of makeup. First Wednesdays, 7-9pm. Coco Coquette, 2109 E. Cesar Chavez. Free.

Queer Film Theory 101 A live action talk show about all the queer subtext swimming through Hollywood movies. Wed., Sept. 5, 8-10pm. Barrel O' Fun, 1911 Aldrich Ste. 120-B. Free.

2018 aGLIFF Festival Our queer film fest returns with over 100 LGBTQ-focused films from across the globe, plus panels, parties, and mingling for filmmakers and cinema lovers. Thu.-Sun, Sept. 6-9. Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar, 1120 S. Lamar. www.agliff.org.