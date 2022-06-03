Qmmunity: Queer Texan Pride Rides Again

Well, well: Pride Month is here, y'all. While it's true that being proud of your LGBTQIA community is a year-round activity, having a nationally recognized month reserved for the Big Celebrations is a lotta fun. Plus, it gives your Qmmunity editor leverage to get more space in the Chron – which is nice for my loquacious ass.

This year marks many first- and second-ever Central Texas Pride events happening outside those Austin city limits. First up is Round Rock Pride, the first-ever festival and parade for the town, on Sat., June 4, at Centennial Plaza. Next is Tyler's second annual Pride March through their downtown on Sun., June 5, which will have all proceeds go toward Tyler Transgender Support Group and Incite! Women, Gender Non-Conforming, and Trans People of Color Against Violence. Pflugerville has their Pfestival for Pride on Sat., June 18, with comedy from comedians Ky Krebs & Ava Smartt as well as headlining drag act Tammie Brown from RuPaul's. Same day, different city: Marble Falls has its second Pride Fest, hosted by Highland Lakes Equality Center at Johnson Park Amphitheater, with daytime delights like food trucks and live entertainment as well the evening excitements of Haus of Fatale's drag show. Lockhart's first-ever Pride festival comes on Sun., June 19, after a full week of fun queer-focused events leading up to a festival at Luna Gardens bursting with talents like drag artists Kara Foxx Paris, Emerald Foxx Paris, Natalie Monaé Hole, Nathan C. Paris, multi-instrumentalist/songwriter Chazz Emile Bessette, and, on a stop on her first tour, Austin electronica empress p1nkstar. Galloping in on Sun., June 25, is the Pride of Dripping Springs 2022 Festival featuring the Texas Gay Rodeo Association – with food and drinks, vendor booths, and *ahem* lots of horses. Stay past nightfall for their Pride After Dark, an event boasting a DJ, dancing, drag, and more.

For us Bat City babies, Pride starts with a bang – the in-person return of Queerbomb on Sat., June 4, at Native Hostel. This'll be the same wonderfully wild and radically inclusive QB of pre-pandemic years, with an all-ages rally and march through Downtown to declare our queer pride at the top of our lungs. We're also starting June with a little lights! camera! aGLIFF! as the queer film festival hosts their Pride Mini Film-a-Thon from June 3-5. This tiny taste of aGLIFF's larger fest has four feature films, a host of short films, and a screening of the documentary Julia Scotti: Funny That Way with a post-film comedy set from the comedian herself.

2 to Do

Pride Month at Mama Merlot's Drag Show Celebrate Pride Month at Doc's underground bar, Mama Merlot's, with two nights of live drag shows featuring Dee Gee Rey Whitney, Cheeki Khant, Alysha Pretty, and more. Friday's show is hosted by Celia Light, and Saturday's host is Jamie Perry. Fri.-Sat., June 3-4, 6-8 & 9-11pm. Doc's Drive In Theatre, 1540 Satterwhite Rd., Buda. $13. fb.com/docsdriveintheatre.

Queer Skate Night See ya at the rink, skater-babes, for a night of drag from Louisianna Purchase and Leia Sakura Dior, a photo booth from Sean Peters, pop-ups from the Little Gay Shop, Pride Socks, and Double Scorpio, and on-site testing from Kind Clinic. Mon., June 6, 7-10pm. Playland Skate Center, 8822 McCann. Free but donations suggested. instagram.com/thelittlegayshop.

Q'd Up

Tongue in Cheek Gaily giggle at this queer comedy open mic hosted by the hilarious Aira Juliet and Ivy Le. First Thursdays, 8pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. instagram.com/swandiveaustin.

Austin Vogue Nights Attention queers: It's House of Lepore's monthly Vogue Night, with seven categories and seven chances to serve. First Thursdays, 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5. instagram.com/houseoflepore.

aGLIFF Pride Mini Film-a-Thon See left. June 3-5. Galaxy Highland 10, 6700 Middle Fiskville. agliff.org/pride.

"Fond of Each Other" Sip some cider as DJ Boi Orbison spins rare queer country vinyl as well as some familiar ol' LPs. Fri., June 3, 8-11pm. Fairweather Cider Co., 10609 Metric #108. instagram.com/boiorbison.

Baby Like Us: Pride Edition The premier lesbian-centric party returns with a femme-tastic DJ lineup: local fave Supermcnasty, and Houston heartthrobs Marz and Drea. Fri., June 3, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

Pride Music Series: The Green Jay Queer Musicians + Allies ATX's Pride Music Series kicks off with Vertarias, Lord Friday the 13th, Naga Brujo, and Red & the Rebels. Fri., June 3, 9pm. The Green Jay, 711 Red River. $10. instagram.com/queer_musicians_atx_satx.

Queue'd Up! Get your ears ready for some new queer jams at this live music showcase of queer and femme artists hosted by the iconic BabiBoi. This week's performers are BabiBoi, Ayo Tamz, and Theo Love. First Fridays, 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5. instagram.com/babiboibitch.

Serving Face Support yer trans fam at this fundraising party hosted by pop queen p1nkstar for the gender affirming surgeries of Ezra, aka DJ BoyFriend ATX, and Tilly, aka Directress. Sat., June 4. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/p1nkstar_.

Beer for All Pride Kickoff Raise your rainbow can at this hoppy celebration as Circle Brewing teams up with Equality Texas for their annual Fanny Pack kolsch release party. Sat., June 4, 1-4pm. Circle Brewing Co., 2340-B W. Braker. fb.com/circlebrew.

Round Rock Pride See left. Sat., June 4, 2-6pm. Centennial Plaza, 301 W. Bagdad Ave., Round Rock. roundrockpride.com.

Queerbomb See left. Sat., June 4, 6pm. Native Hostel, 807 E. Fourth, 512/551-9947. queerbomb.org.

A Virtual YA Pride Event Join young adult authors Jason June, Brian D. Kennedy, and Lyla Lee as they celebrate their new queer YA novels. Sat., June 4, 7pm. Virtual. Free but RSVP. bookpeople.com.

Slay! Werk! Bewts! Lavender Thug hosts an extra-camp drag show with a new cast every week that will, she says, "make you think, laugh, cry, and possibly throw up." Saturdays, 7pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/lavenderthug.

Chunk This international queer party returns with sick beats from Vicki Powell, DJ Thckrtanker, and Dr. Beard. Sat., June 4, 9pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado. $20. fb.com/chunkparty.

Frida Friday Market + Jefa Brunch Jefa Brunch is a panel conversation all about identifying and stepping into your power. For Pride Month, the FFATX market will have a Pride photo booth by Mel Navarro Photo. Sun., June 5, noon-6pm. Lustre Pearl South, 10400 Menchaca Rd. Market, free; brunch, $45. fb.com/fridafridayatx.

The Best Little Drag Brunch in Texas Get dolled up for this drag brunch and market hosted by the "Dolly of ATX" Brigitte Bandit. Sun., June 5, 2pm. Sagebrush, 5500 S. Congress. $10. instagram.com/sagebrushtexas.

2022 Trek Pride Ride A casual, no-drop Pride ride with Trek Bicycle Parmer, plus free snacks, drinks, and swag. Sun., June 5, 6:30pm. Trek Bicycle Parmer, 9900-B W. Parmer. Free but RSVP. trekbikes.com.