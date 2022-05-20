Oh Reader, I am a bride without a head – a bad cold caught sometime in my busy maskless weekend lopped my noggin clean off last week. However, while entombed in my sick bed I finally watched Moonstruck, a film about headless brides, footless wolves, and a beautiful woman you could only dream of being bossed around by: Cher. How serendipitous to be thinking of the Burlesque star when this Friday, May 20, marks Cher's 76th birthday. Anyone hoping to boogie down b-day style is in luck in our fair city, as there's two tip-top options for your Cher-loving needs.

Poo Poo Platter turns back time and gives it all to you on the Elysium stage on Friday, 10pm, with cast members Bulimianne Rhapsody, Louisianna Purchase, Arcie Cola, Cupcake, Kitty Buick, Summer Clearance, and Basüra showing they're strong enough now. Special guests Lady Lola LeStrange, Lady D, Bohemia, and Honey Baby complete the party.

Yer Friday's not finished yet, Reader. The Cher-lebration continues with Cher Up Charlies!, a joint party collab between Y2K's Cyber Queen and Goddess of Pop superfan Brigitte Bandit. This drag show's got you, babe – Cher-aoke replete with Auto-Tune; p1nkstar performing a tribute set; and of course, a look-alike contest. On her Instagram, Brigitte says her mother, Virginia Lake, won Cher tickets through a look-alike contest, and the show was Brigitte's first concert ever. The Chron even covered the contest ("After a Fashion: The Cher Affair," Aug. 30, 2002).

Overloaded with pop ballads? Try a new tune this weekend, as Texas-born queer country singer Allison Ponthier will be opening for indie-pop band Bleachers at Stubb's, May 21-22, 6pm both nights. Put your worries on "Autopilot" and enjoy the vibes. Don't forget to mask up, too. It sucks to be sick when there's so much good gay shit happening.

2 to Do

Queer Film Theory A night of queer movie buffs giving you the scoop on why their favorite movies are actually gay as hell. This month's show shoots for the stars as QFT explores Queers in Space. Thu., May 19, 7:30-9pm. Barrel O' Fun, 1911 Aldrich Ste. 120-B, 512/572-1425. fb.com/queerfilmtheory101.

Y'allentines Day A Nineties dance party with jams from DJ BoyFriend, live music from Gina Chavez, drag performances from Extragrams, and a panel on good allyship moderated by Rev. Remington Johnson with weightlifter Angel Flores, Black Trans Leadership of Austin's Tabitha Hamilton, intersex activist Alicia Roth-Weigel, and child psychologist Dr. Janie Black. Thu., May 19, 7-10pm. Vuka Austin, 411 W. Monroe. $40, GA; free to trans, intersex, nonbinary folks, or caregivers of trans kids. yallentines.com.

Q'd Up

Legendary Season 3 Watch Party Come watch the ballroom competition show with Mother Natalie and Scam Lepore. Thursdays, 6-8pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

Gamer Night A night of arcade games, raffle prizes, and STI testing. Thu., May 19, 8-11pm. Cidercade, 600 E. Riverside. $10. fb.com/theqaustin.

Play! With Chique Fil-Atio Time for a video game tournament to see who's the real top gaymer. Thu., May 19, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. fb.com/theironbearatx.

Cher Up Charlies! See above. Fri., May 20. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

Poo Poo Platter: Cher See above. Fri., May 20, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10. fb.com/poopooatx.

Community Work Day Volunteer to help Black Trans Leadership of Austin in their community garden. Sat., May 21, 10am-1pm. instagram.com/blacktransleadershipaustin.

Allison Ponthier See above. Sat.-Sun., May 21-22, 6pm. Stubb's, 801 Red River. allisonponthier.com.

Gear Night Join the Foundry ATX for a naughty night with gear, leather, pups, and complimentary flogs and spanks. Sat., May 21, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. fb.com/thefoundryatx.

Mr/Ms/Mx Austin Pride Pageant This year's theme is Lights of Broadway. Wed., May 25, 10pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth. fb.com/austinpride.

Come As You Are A queer variety show with a li'l bit of everything. Tuesdays, 10pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado.