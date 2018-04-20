ZAP on CodeNEXT Parking

The Zoning & Platting Commission unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday asking City Council to consider input from the Mayor's Committee for People With Disabilities during their upcoming review of the CodeNEXT land use rewrite. Chair Jolene Kiolbassa drafted the resolution after ZAP and the Planning Commission's joint work session on April 3, after CodeNEXT consultant John Miki reassured commissioners that ADA-compliant parking spaces would still be required by the proposed language, despite the general parking requirement reductions proposed in CodeNEXT. But on Tuesday, Kiolbassa told colleagues that city attorney Brent Lloyd had confirmed, "essentially, if you don't require parking then you don't have to have ADA parking," and so her commission wanted to confirm that Council will ensure the city remains ADA compliant. Vice Chair Jim Duncan, himself a blue-placard-carrying resident, told colleagues before the vote that he thought the particular issue was "indicative of what I'm concerned about in our CodeNEXT process: the unintended consequences of some of our actions."