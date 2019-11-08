Music

Levitation Profile: Flipper

San Francisco noise punks bring chaos to the festival

By Kevin Curtin, Fri., Nov. 8, 2019


"He comes out of the gate at 100 mph," Flipper drummer and co-founder Steve DePace says of the band's current frontman, Jesus Lizard maniac David Yow. "For him, there's no warming up. He's out in the audience almost instantly: crowd surfing, singing with people, running all over the stage. Our music promotes chaos and, with him, the audience response has been wild."

The influential San Francisco group, whose noisy, crawling, fouled-up sound served both as an unconventional strain of punk and a progenitor of grunge, have remained cult favorites since 1981 when superfan Jello Biafra put their "Ha Ha Ha" as the lead track on Alternative Tentacles' essential Let Them Eat Jellybeans comp. Meanwhile, Flip­per's endured frequent hiatuses since their 1979 formation – notably after singer/bassist Will Shat­ter's 1987 death and via the intermittent spinal maladies of fellow singer/bassist Bruce Loose.

Though they existed as noise-punk contem­po­raries, Flipper never shared a bill with Yow's TJL precursor Scratch Acid, instead playing alongside the Big Boys locally in 1982 at Club Foot and the following year at the Ritz. In '85 at Liberty Lunch, the Butthole Surfers' Gibby Haynes joined the band for iconic single "Sex Bomb." Witnessing Yow guest with Helios Creed's Chrome led DePace to invite the howler onto a 10-show run in 2015, followed by ample touring this year to commem­orate Flipper's 40th anniversary, which has been documented with a forthcoming live album.

"Our shows now are as crazy or more so than they were early on or ever before," admits DePace. "We're kicking ass musically, the energy is high, there's a lot of young kids coming to see us. It's really all come together as a perfect storm."

Flipper

Sat. 9, Hotel Vegas, 10:30pm

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Kevin Curtin
Levitation Live Shot: Lingua Ignota, Emma Ruth Rundle
Levitation Live Shot: Lingua Ignota, Emma Ruth Rundle
The sound of violence stuns Levitation

Nov. 9, 2019

Levitation Album Reviews
Dallas Acid
The Spiral Arm (Record Review)

Nov. 8, 2019

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Skyzoo, Elzhi, Landon Wordswell, 60 East, Philmore Greene, DJ Chip Deville, Nick X Cruz, Ruler Why?
at Flamingo Cantina
Blue Corn Music HAAM benefit w/ Grupo Fantasma, Ruthie Foster, Roger Blevins, Gary Nicholson, Two High String Band, Rebecca Loebe, Adam & Chris Carroll, Jeff Plankenhorn, Rich Brotherton at The 04 Center
The Sadies
at 3ten Austin City Limits Live
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  