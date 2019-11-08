Plan Your Psychedelic Weekend With These Levitation Picks

Kikagaku Moyo

Kikagaku Moyo's acid-folk microcosms incor­por­ate trip-wire rock, Middle Eastern sitar drone, and heavy synth exploration. From the swirling epic "Dripping Sun," wah-wah meditation "Nazo Nazo," and funk boogie "Nana," fourth discgleans a lush, dreamy ebb-and-flow. As on 2014 debut, the Tokyo quartet spins on its own cosmic axis. –

Flaming Lips

The Lips started in 1983 in Norman, Okla., with Mark Coyne – Wayne's brother – singing lead. Mark quit, and after 15 years in business, the core trio broke through with 1999'sand 2002's strange, wondrous, and commercially successful. The Grammy winners' airy and cinematic, released in July, is slow-building prog-rock fantasy. –

Elephant Stone

Montréal songwriter Rishi Dhir goes to Madchester lengths to commune with a psych-pop spirit animal first spotted in the wild by George Harrison, and which eventually disappeared into the sunset of Nineties Britpop and shoegaze. Dhir's silt-and-velvet whispers over airy arrangements of guitars and drums, synths and sequencers, sitar and tabla. –

Death Valley Girls

Since 2014 debut, DVG has channeled Sixties psychedelia, Seventies fuzz, and Eighties punk. Self-described as hell's house band, the L.A. quartet continue their dark proclivities on last year's third studio album. –

Emma Ruth Rundle

, last year's fourth solo outing from this L.A.-born/Kentucky-based guitarist, surged a career culmination and breakthrough that spun through Red Sparowes' post-rock, Marriages' melodic heaviness, and the Nocturnes' mellow indie braids.scorches, but ultimately uplifts behind a patiently paced and redemptive catharsis. –

David J

Erstwhile Bauhaus/Love & Rockets bassist David John Haskins' 12th album,, is a hugely ambitious project. Featuring Brian Jonestown Massacre leader Anton Newcombe and classical violinist Karel Holas, the double LP moves from folk to pop to cabaret. Holas and pianist Robert Vasicek back J up for one of only two American solo performances. –

Frankie & the Witch Fingers

Behind "Dracula Drug," "Cobwebs," and "Dark Sorcerer," horror proclivities line fourth Frankie LP. Concocting a witches' brew of Krautrock, proto-metal, psychedelia, and garage rock, the Los Angeles rockers conjure lyricism of infernos, dark arts, and mythical creatures. –

Acid King

Seldom prolific, San Francisco power trio Acid King make up for it with powerhouse perform­ances so loud and thick they shake the walls. Bandleader Lori Steinberg remains a force of nature on most recent LP. –

The Black Angels

Levitation's sponsoring band concluded year 15 as Austin's psych overseers by starting to record a new album. The follow-up to fifth liturgybreaks to open for John Cale, whose Velvet Underground provided the Angels' moniker and last album title. Frontman Alex Maas, guitarists Christian Bland and Jake Garcia, bassist/keyboardist Kyle Hunt, and beat menace Stephanie Bailey lower the drone.

Relapse Records showcase

Philly metal kingpin Relapse Records' Mohawk takeover begins with the acid doom jams of Sweden'sand fourth LP. Miami'sreanimate Nineties grunge on new album, while Virginia'sshowcases the slow-burning witch metal of last year's acclaimed. Portland'sfollows up 2016'swith pounding digital single "Antidote."andshake the aftershow inside. –

Cherubs

Forever bearing the scarlet letter of "noise rock" for the redlined tones and crazed wails on their Trance Syndicate-issued 1994 sophomore heave, Cherubs are, in fact, a pop group – a sonically warped, lyrically deviant, nontraditional-time-signatures one. After a two-decade breakup, the ATX trio returned in 2016 and followed up with two brilliant albums. –

Deantoni Parks

Working with John Cale, Sade, Flying Lotus, and the Mars Volta, Deantoni Parks' beatmaking skills on just a drum kit and sampler remain astounding. A collage of cut-and-paste BPMs and samples, this year'straverses pocket grooves ("Manganese"), hi-hat experiments ("Chrome Snare 1977"), and speedy footwork ("Bass Drum 1966"). –

Third Man Records Showcase

Jack White's label curated gunning garage rock behind Nashville's, Philadelphia's, Detroit's, and Miami's. Omaha post-punks, Motor City fire-breathers– fueled byof Laughing Hyenas/Negative Approach – and Detroit noiseniksadd gasoline.collaborationcaps it off.

Dinosaur Jr.

Now 14 years and four albums deep, the reunion of guitar rock gods Dinosaur Jr.'s original Eighties lineup revisits its Nineties LPs, on which only bandleader J Mascis appeared. British reissue specialist Cherry Red Records' loving reissues of, and Mascis faveprompt a whole new set list. –

The Black Drumset

The solo project of local Brian Willey employs minimal vocals, striking strings, and bellowing horns on March release. Kick drums con­trast with easy guitar riffs in a fight for the senses: One moment is a tidal wave of electricit; the next is calming repetitive synth riff. –

Kurt Vile & the Violators

Rootsy psychedelia somewhere between Neil Young and Jonathan Richman, Vile's playfully nonchalant lyrics and understated vocals twist through warped, hazy guitar waves. The prolific former War on Drugs guitarist followed 2017's Courtney Barnett collaborationwith last year's seventh solo outing,. –

Black Moth Super Rainbow

Wings dipped in vocoder and ego death, Tom Fec's vocals float like a poor man's Bon Iver and sting like a madman's Bruce Haack. Ancient hard­ware collects rust and residue as it tunnels through aging analog pipelines, summoning a swirl of sonic sediment to rise as a swamp thing whose tapehead spits Tobacco-soaked spatters of acid-washed, jewel-case-encrusted mixes. –

KVB

Far removed from frontman Nicholas Wood's solo bedroom project, London duo KVB channels the Jesus & Mary Chain and New Order. Sleek electronic stabs and robotic hand claps unfurl inside delayed shoegaze guitars and wall of sound reverb. Six LPs in, flanged bassline and swift percussion drive ethereal lucidity. –

A Place to Bury Strangers

Outlining the rudimentary composition of Joy Division with the repetitive tension of Suicide, APTBS shakes out moody anti-grooves populated with metal-plated bursts of clarified noise that double as demos for the Queens-based effects pedal maker Death by Audio, founded by Oliver Ackermann, the band's shredder and co-singer. –