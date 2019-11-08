Music

Levitation Profile: John Cale

Founding member of Velvet Underground finds kindred spirits at psych festival

By Michael Toland, Fri., Nov. 8, 2019

Levitation Profile: John Cale

Revered as a founding member of the Velvet Underground, John Cale's solo career – from classical to rock – has proven equally significant. The Welsh native's tendency to shift gears from album to album and even song to song aligns naturally to Levitation's broad, experimental spectrum.

"Perfect opportunity to change the arrangements," Cale says by phone while in an L.A. studio recording. "I worked for a good period of time getting people used to not hearing the songs in the same way. Eventually they all came around expecting something new every time, which is the way I like it."

Despite a formal musical education, Cale always knew his art would unfold in surprising ways. "If you started looking at music the way I did in Wales with the avant-garde, you have this view that there's a lot down the pike that's coming out, and you'd better get ready for it," he notes about his creative restlessness. "You understand that there's a lot of life in this music – that the way you see the future is really through music. In Wales, it's not the land of opportunity. So I made it the land of oppor­tunity, and really jumped on a horse and rode it.

"I knew there were a lot of nooks and crannies to it, and it hasn't let me down yet."

Outside of Levitation and his long friendship with late Chronicle fixture Margaret Moser, Cale's local history goes back to the Armadillo World Headquarters. "It was the Ready for War tour," he says. "'Mercenaries' and that album [Sabotage/Live]. The audience had their fair share of vets, and they'd just come back [from Vietnam]. Going through Oklahoma and Texas on that tour was really something."

John Cale

Sat. 9, Stubb’s, 8:50pm

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Michael Toland
Levitation: John Cale, Black Angels
Levitation: John Cale, Black Angels
Velvet Underground in the house!

Nov. 10, 2019

Levitation Live Shot: David J
Levitation Live Shot: David J
Bauhaus bassist delivers far more than mid-level rock stardom

Nov. 9, 2019

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Skyzoo, Elzhi, Landon Wordswell, 60 East, Philmore Greene, DJ Chip Deville, Nick X Cruz, Ruler Why?
at Flamingo Cantina
Blue Corn Music HAAM benefit w/ Grupo Fantasma, Ruthie Foster, Roger Blevins, Gary Nicholson, Two High String Band, Rebecca Loebe, Adam & Chris Carroll, Jeff Plankenhorn, Rich Brotherton at The 04 Center
The Sadies
at 3ten Austin City Limits Live
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  