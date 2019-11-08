Music

Stonefield

Bent (Flightless Records)

Reviewed by Rick Weaver, Fri., Nov. 8, 2019

From the Midnight Express cruise of "66" to the motion picture doom of "Sleep," the train keeps a-rolling through Bent. Hailing from the Macedon Ranges in rural Australia, the four Findlay sisters showcase the natural majesty and brute force of hard rock. Suplex jams prove that restraint boosts sonic sprawl, while guitarists from the garage of the Crimson King, Hannah and Holly, synchronize a post-prog charge. Amy sets the locomotive pace with carbon-smoked vox. Soil-rich track "If I Die" rototills in 5/4 time as it pivots around keyboardist Sarah's descending pattern. (Thu. 7, Barracuda, 11:10pm; Fri. 8, Mohawk, 9pm)

****

