Qmmunity: A Landmark Hearing, but LGBTQ Voices Still Needed at the Capitol

Plus Guerrilla Queer Bar's Spring Fling and more qweeah events

By Beth Sullivan, Fri., May 10, 2019


GQB is back and raising dolla bills for Out Youth. (Photo by Montinique Monroe)

In a landmark hearing, the House Committee on Public Health debated whether to ban conversion therapy for minors last Wednesday. In an emotional testimony, Rep. Celia Israel testified in support of her House Bill 517, "I also ask you on behalf of 17-year-old Celia, who nearly ended her life because she thought she couldn't continue to live life as a gay person." (Revisit Qmmunity writer Lilli Hime's in-depth profile of Israel for more on Israel's youth.) The bill was ultimately left pending, and it's unlikely it will advance. Still, this year was the first time the legislation was granted a hearing in the three consecutive sessions the Austin Democrat has filed it. That same night, the House State Affairs Committee heard testimony on Sen. Brandon Creighton's Senate Bill 2486, one of the Conroe Republican's many bills seeking to limit the ability of cities – including Austin – to regulate private companies' employment policies and, in effect, local nondiscrimination ordinances protecting LGBTQ employees. A reworked version of the bill was advanced by Rep. Dade Phelan, which included explicit language protecting such ordinances. HB 517's hearing and SB 2486's revision are steps forward, no doubt, and yet this you-can't-win-'em-all outcome is a sour pill to swallow. Add to that two religious freedom bills still slithering through the Lege – SB 17 and HB 3172 – and it's clear we're not out of the woods yet. With the Lege concluding on May 27, let's rally to prevent anti-LGBTQ legislation from advancing any further. Testify at committee hearings, call or write your legislators, and encourage fellow qmmunity members and allies to do the same.

2 to Do

ArtBomb Those Queerbomb QTs continue to raise funds for this year's DIY Pride celebration. This time they're showcasing the city's talented queer artists and poets. To keep the art accessible, auction items will start low and some pieces will be free. Bring whomever – this is an all-ages event in a sober space (though frisky art will be available in a separate room). Sat., May 11, 3:30-7:30pm. The Electric Church, 5018 E. Cesar Chavez. $3 suggested donation.

Guerrilla Queer Bar: Spring Fling for Out Youth Forget the milkshakes, these queers bring all the QTs to the yard ... or bar. So getcher happy hour on at this queer bar takeover to raise cash for Out Youth. Thu., May 16, 6-10pm. The Brixton, 1412 E. Sixth. Free. www.fb.com/wherethegirlsgoATX.

Q'd Up

Ky Krebs Do good, laugh hard. Thu., May 9, 9pm. Kick Butt Coffee, 5775 Airport. $8-12.

Trans Mental Health Care Symposium Fri.-Sat., May 10-11. ACC Eastview Campus, 3401 Webberville Rd. $50+.

Kilt Night Bare some leg! Fri., May 10, 9pm. Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

Poo Poo Platter Taylor Swift vs. Carly Rae Jepsen. Fri., May 10, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $7.

Soy Positivo ¿Y Qué? "Conversación íntima sobre vivir prósperamente con el VIH." Sat., May 11, noon-2pm. The Q Austin, 1023 Springdale, Bldg. 14. Free.

Daddy Issues Dads, daddies, zaddies. Sat., May 11, 9pm. The North Door, 502 Brushy. $10.

TGQ Social For any & all on the trans spectrum. Second Sundays, 6-9pm. Butterfly Bar, 2307 Manor Rd.

Quality of Life Advisory Commission Meeting City's queer commission. Second Mondays, 7pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second.

Paige Renée Berry, My Golden Calf, Taft Musical Monday. Mon., May 13, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Austin Pride Bingo Sassy queens, great cause. Tue., May 14, 7-9pm. Red's Porch, 3508 S. Lamar.

Kinky Gay Meetup Leather-lovin' kinksters. Wednesdays, 7-9pm. Barfly's, 5420-B Airport.

XY Chelsea Chelsea Manning doc. Wed., May 15, 7:30pm. Alamo South Lamar, 1120 S. Lamar. $12.

Christeene W/ Hey Jellie The prodigal queer returns. Thu., May 16, 9pm. Barracuda, 611 E. Seventh. $10.

Sarah Marloff returns next week with more musings on Austin’s Qmmunity.

Want more queer? Visit austinchronicle.com/qmmunity
