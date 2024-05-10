Qmmunity: Noisy

Reader, I must confess: I think straight cis people are getting too comfortable. The other week, a straight friend said they could tell who topped between the twink-y boys in Challengers – like, what? Neither of those slinky sweat tennis girlies are “tops.” Tch: Obvi, Zendaya is the top in that throuple.

Goofy blockbuster movie aside, that comment wasn’t actually serious – and I knew that, deep down. But even deeper down, like in my feral brain pit where thoughts go to stew, this offhand joke hooked into a frustration I’ve been feeling for some time. It started with weird sexualized trans jokes in every Adult Swim show and just kept on, morphing into cis people making “Socks with blue hair” jokes they heard on TikTok. Not only are the jokes bad but it also forces me into a situation where I can either be the mean queer person who says stop it or the doormat who just lets it happen. Fun!

Look: Am I saying that on a day-to-day basis, straight and cis people making a crack or two about queer stuff is ruining my life? No. It’s just noise – the way seeing a thin-blue-line bumper sticker during traffic or a homophobic AI image on Facebook or anything Jerry Seinfeld says is just noise. After awhile, the volume of all that noise builds on top of real issues: real killings of trans people; real state-sanctioned violence enacted against anyone who stands up for what’s right; real vitriol thrown at queer people for existing. Soon, I can’t hear anything else, and that’s when little jokes become a boiling-over point.

To be honest, I’m usually the doormat in those situations. People pleaser alert! But maybe I need to be mean – maybe we all need to be mean. If no one puts up a fight then nothing changes. Stand up for Socks with blue hair and pronouns, or better yet, stand up for all the people who’ve suffered violence for standing up. Putting a foot down now means not having to do it later. Proactive party pooping, so to speak.

If you’re a cis straight person, my advice is to just be willing to unpack why you think the gay joke you’re telling is funny. Bias can be dismantled, but discomfort is all part of the process. We’re all in this discomfort together, though, so at least you’re not alone.

And those twinks in Challengers should’ve touched tips! There. Now I’m done.

Poo Poo Platter Presents: Boy Harsher, a Drag Tribute

Friday 10, Elysium

As our beloved PPP winds down their long run on Red River, their third show is a drag tribute to electronic power couple Boy Harsher. Featuring drag from Louisianna Purchase, Summer Clearance, Cupcake, Basura, Tatiana Cholula, Sticky Gold, Liz Dexia, Honey Baby, and Sinful Purchase.

qlub queer

Saturday 11, location TBA

This party is truly by queers, for queers: "This is not ur average drag show – this is unadulterated queer art." It's Art Girl Summer, which means pulling from vaporwave and cyber aesthetics. Grab your ticket to see performers like Canada’s Drag Race's Denim, Kylie Gorgeous Dlux (SATX), Pulp (PVD), Louisianna Purchase, Noodles, Bohemia, Sir Beau Elliot, and many more. Plus: DJ sets by BabiBoi and Remen; pole performances; and art staging from Electric Wood.

Food Fight

Saturday 11, Hi Sign Brewing

Rescheduled after a downpour doused their last effort, the ’rassling royalty of Slam Portal and Total DOMination throw a culinary smackdown to benefit Free Lunch, who deliver delicious free meals to unhoused Austinites.

Bronco

Monday 13, Sagebrush

This here event’s country-fried and ready to two-step: Learn to line dance from Country Fried Dance while DJ Boi Orbison spins vinyl. Now that’s fun, I tell you h-what!

Design Launch

Wednesday 15, Rain on 4th

Combining forces for a new collaborative look is Weird City Sisters, Lone Star Queer, and Rain on 4th – and you’re invited to celebrate with ’em. Enjoy merch, a photo booth, and drag hosted by Basura, with a portion of proceeds benefiting WCS’s charity.