Soccer Watch

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Dec. 14, 2018

MLS2ATX had a pretty good week, with news coming out of Ohio that a new ownership team for the Columbus Crew is closing in on a stadium plan with the city and county there, which clears the way for the current ownership, Precourt Sports Ventures, to start their expansion team, Austin FC. Meanwhile, signs are that the stadium contract between Austin and PSV is nearing completion; expect an announcement any day now.

And if you're wondering how expansion teams do – last year's newbies, Atlanta United, just won the MLS Cup on Saturday in convincing fashion, in just their second year in the league.

Champions League group finales produced some late drama as Liverpool and Tottenham both edged their way into the knockout rounds at the 11th hour; all four English clubs made it into the final 16, as did three each from Spain and Germany.

Congrats to UT junior Cyera Hintzen, just named United Soccer Coaches Women's Scholar First Team All-American, adding to an array of other honors, including Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Argentina's River Plate, fresh off their Copa Libertadores win over crosstown rival Boca Juniors, will be co-favorites with Real Madrid in the FIFA Club World Cup just underway in the United Arab Emirates.

