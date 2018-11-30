Sports

Soccer Watch

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Nov. 30, 2018


El Monumental

The second leg of the Copa Libertadores final between Argentine crosstown rivals River Plate and Boca Juniors – "the biggest club game in South American history," according to The Guardian – was postponed indefinitely after Boca's team bus was attacked by "fans" on the way to the game Saturday, with at least six players injured. CONMEBOL, South American soccer's governing body, announced Tuesday that the emotionally charged final will be played outside Argentina, on Dec. 8 or 9. (Suitors include Genoa, Dubai, and Miami.) Meanwhile, conspiracy rumors are flying around Buenos Aires as River Plate fans note that the usual security detail was missing and the bus was traveling on a section of road that isn't normally used; they believe the attack was an inside job, concocted just so Boca could avoid playing the deciding match at River Plate's legendary and intimidating home stadium, El Monumental.

The New York Times reports that FIFA is considering a proposal to hold the World Cup every two years rather than every four, on the theory that the increased frequency would be preferable to expanded continental tournaments such as the UEFA's Nations League and Copa América.

MLS Conference Championship playoffs are tonight, Thursday, Nov. 29: Atlanta at NY Red Bulls, 6:30pm on FS1 and Fox Deportes; Portland Timbers at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30pm on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. The MLS Cup final will be Saturday, Dec. 8, 7pm on Fox... It'll be Spain vs. Mexico in the championship final of the U-17 Women's World Cup – 4pm Sat., Dec. 1, on FS1.

More Soccer Watch columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch: One More Home Game
Soccer Watch: One More Home Game

Nick Barbaro, Nov. 9, 2018

Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch

Nick Barbaro, Oct. 26, 2018

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Preacher Lawson
Cap City Comedy Club
L'Oca d'Oro: Big Night
at L'oca d'oro
Asadi
at Empire Control Room
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  