Soccer Watch

The second leg of the Copa Libertadores final between Argentine crosstown rivals River Plate and Boca Juniors – "the biggest club game in South American history," according to The Guardian – was postponed indefinitely after Boca's team bus was attacked by "fans" on the way to the game Saturday, with at least six players injured. CONMEBOL, South American soccer's governing body, announced Tuesday that the emotionally charged final will be played outside Argentina, on Dec. 8 or 9. (Suitors include Genoa, Dubai, and Miami.) Meanwhile, conspiracy rumors are flying around Buenos Aires as River Plate fans note that the usual security detail was missing and the bus was traveling on a section of road that isn't normally used; they believe the attack was an inside job, concocted just so Boca could avoid playing the deciding match at River Plate's legendary and intimidating home stadium, El Monumental.

The New York Times reports that FIFA is considering a proposal to hold the World Cup every two years rather than every four, on the theory that the increased frequency would be preferable to expanded continental tournaments such as the UEFA's Nations League and Copa América.

MLS Conference Championship playoffs are tonight, Thursday, Nov. 29: Atlanta at NY Red Bulls, 6:30pm on FS1 and Fox Deportes; Portland Timbers at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30pm on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. The MLS Cup final will be Saturday, Dec. 8, 7pm on Fox... It'll be Spain vs. Mexico in the championship final of the U-17 Women's World Cup – 4pm Sat., Dec. 1, on FS1.