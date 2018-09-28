Screens

One in a Crowd

Black comedy Duncan needs your help

By Kevin Curtin, Fri., Sept. 28, 2018

One in a Crowd

Like many artists, Austin's creative community is increasingly turning to crowdfunding platforms to cover developmental costs. For potential backers, it can be hard to navigate all the sites out there, so here's a quick guide to some noteworthy campaigns. Remember, do your own due diligence before you back anything.

Who's raising the funds?

John Valley, the actor, writer, director, editor, and music video auteur who's known in Austin's music scene for making strange and audacious clips for bands like A Giant Dog and Whiskey Shivers that viewers will never forget.

What's the project?

Duncan, a satirical comedy about fake news. Inspired by the Pizzagate hoax, the feature tells the story of an aspiring documentarian (Alexandria Payne) who hires the militia-minded Duncan (Tinus Seaux) as her tactician as they go to uncover endangered children at an Austin pizza parlor. Their misadventure, and a subsequent manhunt, call up questions about tribalism, identity politics, and fearmongering in the modern age – especially given that the protagonist is a follower of a famous local conspiracy peddler. Valley summarizes: "It's about those who deal in misinformation weaponizing people who are lost." Duncan shoots locally in October.

Target:

$31,975 via Seed & Spark by Oct. 17, while angling for inclusion in the Duplass Brothers' Hometown Heroes initiative, which looks for the next great indie filmmakers in pockets of the country away from the film industry infrastructure.

What are the perks?

For $25, Duncan will make an Instagram post alerting everyone that you are a lizard person. Renowned artist Tim Doyle is making an exclusive Duncan poster for $50 supporters. For $150, you can be in the movie as a protester demonstrating against the radio host. $250 gets you an invite to the wrap (pizza) party.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

