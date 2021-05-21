Screens

One in a Crowd: AFS Cinema

Let's get the lights back on for the Next Picture Show

By David Brendan Hall, Fri., May 21, 2021


Like many artists, Austin's creative community is increasingly turning to crowdfunding platforms to cover developmental costs. For potential backers, it can be hard to navigate all the sites out there, so we scour the web for local projects. Remember, do your own due diligence before you back anything.

Who's raising the funds?

Austin Film Society, to help reopen the AFS Cinema this summer.

What's the project?

AFS mothballed their beloved two-screen arthouse cinema near the ACC Highland campus at the beginning of the pandemic, and while they've launched the AFS@home virtual cinema platform and held drive-in screenings, everyone has been waiting for the doors of the beloved theatre to reopen. However, that means getting the building back to working condition, hiring and training staff, even restocking the popcorn, and that's why they launched the Next Picture Show campaign.

Target

$150,000

What are the perks?

$50 gets you a snazzy Next Picture Show T-shirt, bumper sticker, popcorn pass, and a shout-out in a pre-show bumper before every screening for the first three months when the cinemea reopens. $100 is where AFS memberships and perks kick in, but if you're really feeling generous, $3,000 gets you a personalized phone message from Mike "King of the Hill" Judge.

Back this project now at givelively.com.

A version of this article appeared in print on May 21, 2021 with the headline: One in a Crowd
