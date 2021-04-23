Screens

One in a Crowd: “Guts”

Help crowdfund Austin-produced horror-comedy short “Guts”

By Trace Sauveur, Fri., April 23, 2021


One of the few stills from Chris McInroy's segment of Scare Package that we can show you

Like many artists, Austin's creative community is increasingly turning to crowdfunding platforms to cover developmental costs. For potential backers, it can be hard to navigate all the sites out there, so we scour the web for local projects. Remember, do your own due diligence before you back anything.

Who's raising the funds?

Local filmmaker Chris McInroy for his new horror-comedy short film "Guts."

What's the project?

This isn't McInroy's first Kickstarter rodeo. He's successfully funded three previous shorts via the platform that have gone on to screen at major genre festivals, including Austin's own Fantastic Fest. He even earned a Drive-In Academy Award nomination from The Last Drive-in With Joe Bob Briggs for his segment in horror anthology Scare Package. For "Guts," his penchant for gore and laughs has culminated in a simple, clever visual punchline: what if there was a guy with guts on the outside of his body instead of the inside? It's a premise primed for some serious gross-out gags and bloodshed, and that's McInroy's area of expertise.

Target

$14,000 by May 3 for production costs.

What are the perks?

Throw in $10 and get access to behind the scenes updates, photos, and videos. Have the guts to donate $1,000 and you'll earn yourself an executive producer credit.

You can help back this project now at kickstarter.com.

