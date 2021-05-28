One in a Crowd: Hi.

Like many artists, Austin's creative community is increasingly turning to crowdfunding platforms to cover developmental costs. For potential backers, it can be hard to navigate all the sites out there, so we scour the web for local projects. Remember, do your own due diligence before you back anything.

Who's raising the funds?

Local filmmaker Olivia Nash for her feature debut, Hi.

What's the project?

The Austin-native Texas State alum has set up her Fox Adrift Production Company shingle in Austin, and the first full-length project is a romantic drama about two young people who meet cute in a coastal town. Yet Lavender (Nash, who also writes and directs) is struggling to get past family trauma that could destroy her chance at love before it can start. Nash is planning to start filming in Lake Travis, Bee Cave, and Lakeway in August.

Target

$70,000 by June 30

What are the perks?

A quick $20 gets you a personalized video message from the filmmakers, while $30 is worth a signed title page from the script. If you run your own business, there are product placement opportunities for a cool $500.

Back this project now atindiegogo.com, and find more details at hithemovie.com.