Dem Donor Steve Mostyn Dead

Mostyn, a Houston attorney, was 46

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., Nov. 24, 2017

Steve Mostyn, one of the Texas Democrats' most influential financial backers, died by suicide last week after what his family called "a sudden onset and battle with a mental health issue." He was 46. The Houston lawyer and former president of the Texas Trial Law­yers Association had donated over $24 million to Democratic and progressive PACs since the 2000 election, but he was also a prominent opponent of money in politics, and a fierce critic of the Citizens United ruling. Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa called Mostyn "a giant," adding, "Millions of Texans live better lives because of the advocacy, philanthropy, and sheer willpower of Steve Mostyn." Progress Texas Executive Director Ed Espinoza called Mostyn "a passionate person who led with his heart, was a fearless fighter, and stood up for the little guy." Mostyn is survived by his wife, Amber, and two children. The family has asked that well-wishers send donations to two charitable organizations dear to his heart: the Mostyn Moreno Foundation and Special Olympics of Texas.

