News

Cap Metro Board Approves Frequency Changes

14 bus routes will now run every 15 minutes during peak times, as opposed to the current total of six

By Jack Craver, Fri., Nov. 24, 2017

Cap Metro Board Approves Frequency Changes
by John Anderson

Last week the Capital Metro board voted to approve a major overhaul of its bus routes. The changes, which are set go into effect in June, put into motion a significant portion of the changes recently approved through Connections 2025, the long-term transit plan aimed at providing faster and more frequent service to more people. The city will now see 14 bus routes run every 15 minutes during peak hours, up from the current total of six. Cap Metro hopes the increase in frequency will do the same for ridership, which has declined in recent years, even as the population has shot up. "For us to keep doing what we've been doing and expect different results, we don't think is realistic," Todd Hemingson, Cap Metro VP of Planning and Development, told the board. He pointed to similar revamps in Houston, Portland, and Seattle that have led to major increases in ridership.

Most of the meeting's testimony railed against the plan. Riders bemoaned the realignment of routes that they said would leave them farther from a bus stop or force them to transfer to get to their jobs, schools, or the grocery store. City Council Member Ellen Troxclair showed up to raise concerns about the cuts to the 333, which currently serves Oak Hill. Brent Payne, the head of the local bus driver union, said his members supported more frequent routes but was concerned that it might lead to drivers not having enough time to take a bathroom break at the end of their routes. But the agency believes the plan's benefits far outweigh its drawbacks. According to an internal study, the percentage of low-income people within a five-minute walk of frequent service will increase from 15% to 27%, and the percentage within a 10-minute walk will rise from 33% to 48%. Both the Alliance for Public Transportation and AURA back Cap Metro's calculation, and say the plan will provide better service to current riders while making transit more appealing to many who currently avoid it due to long waits and inefficient, meandering routes.

See Cap Metro’s new schedule at www.capmetro.org/june2018

READ MORE
More Cap Metro
Cap Metro Hangs Hopes on “Connections 2025”
Cap Metro Hangs Hopes on “Connections 2025”
High frequency bus lines attempt to increase commuter freedom

Jack Craver, Nov. 3, 2017

Union Charges Cap Metro Subcontract Conflicts
Union Charges Cap Metro Subcontract Conflicts
Was cronyism involved in picking those new subcontractors?

Josh Rosenblatt, May 11, 2012

More by Jack Craver
More Staff Turmoil at Whip In
More Staff Turmoil at Whip In
Following layoffs, some staff quit in protest

Nov. 9, 2017

South Austin Institution Whip In Under New Management
South Austin Institution Whip In Under New Management
Beloved brewpub faces new challenges and former employees’ grievances

Sept. 29, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Cap Metro, Connections 2025

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull
Frank Erwin Center
The Challenge
at AFS Cinema
UT Volleyball
at Gregory Gym
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP