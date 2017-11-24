News

(Frank) Leffingwell for Judge

Former mayor's son is up for WilCo judge

By Michael King, Fri., Nov. 24, 2017

"All politics is local," was the mantra of former U.S. House Speaker Tip O'Neill. Occasionally, it's familial. That's the case with Frank Leffingwell, Round Rock City Council member and now a candidate for William­son County judge, on the Republican ticket. (He's also the WCRP's General Counsel). If the name sounds familiar, Frank is indeed the son of former Austin Mayor Lee Leffingwell, who served as a city commissioner, council member, and finally mayor – as a lifelong Democrat.

"No, it's not awkward," said the senior Leffingwell, about having a Republican in the family, adding that he's a "big supporter" of his son. The former mayor said that while they certainly disagree on some (unspecified) matters, he described his son in a similar tradition of focusing on "economic development and job creation ... the basic purposes of local government."

"As I've often said as mayor," Leffingwell recalled, "a good quality of life begins with a good job. Frank is emphasizing infrastructure and job creation." He pointed to his son's record that includes chairmanship of the Capital Area Economic Development District. "We rise and fall as a region, I believe, and when good things happen in any part of Central Texas, it's good for all of us."

