Local Munchies

If you're going lowkey chill, try blending CBD honey with almond milk, strawberries, and ice for a super tasty – and healthy! – smoothie. Or if you're headed straight for legit relaxation station with a predictable pit stop for the munchies, pop into one of these local haunts for a stoner-friendly snack:

Amy's Ice Creams

Cookie dough ice cream and no judgment

The Picnic Food Trailer Park

Nine food trucks to satisfy even the strangest combo cravings

Dolce Vita

Nutella gelato and free tarot readings on Wednesdays, 6-9pm

Pinthouse Pizza

April's Off the Map Pie is the "The Burgler": cheeseburger-inspired pizza with a mustard crème fraîche base, topped with several cheeses, ground beef, cherry tomatoes, pickle slices, and sriracha ketchup.