Local Munchies

A handful of haunts for a stoner-friendly snack

By Jessi Cape, Fri., April 20, 2018

If you're going lowkey chill, try blending CBD honey with almond milk, strawberries, and ice for a super tasty – and healthy! – smoothie. Or if you're headed straight for legit relaxation station with a predictable pit stop for the munchies, pop into one of these local haunts for a stoner-friendly snack:

Amy's Ice Creams
Cookie dough ice cream and no judgment

The Picnic Food Trailer Park
Nine food trucks to satisfy even the strangest combo cravings

Dolce Vita
Nutella gelato and free tarot readings on Wednesdays, 6-9pm

Pinthouse Pizza
April's Off the Map Pie is the "The Burgler": cheeseburger-inspired pizza with a mustard crème fraîche base, topped with several cheeses, ground beef, cherry tomatoes, pickle slices, and sriracha ketchup.

