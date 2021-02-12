The 12 Signs of the Chinese Zodiac
Rollo Banks' Lunar New Year Chronicle covers
By S. Emerson Moffat, Fri., Feb. 12, 2021
*The Lunar New Year varies between Jan. 21 and Feb. 20, so those born early in the year may actually come in under the previous year's sign.
Year of the Rat1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020*
Traits
Best Case: Smart, quick-witted, likeable, optimistic, observant, independent, energetic, creative
Worst Case: Stingy, stubborn, fault-finding, petty, fearful, lacking humility
Thumbnail Sketch
Best Case: Scurrying bon vivant spreads joy wherever he goes. Viva la Remy!
Worst Case: Hoards cheese dip, nips party guests. Where's that trap again?
Famous Rats
Best Case: Rosa Parks
Worst Case: Richard Nixon
Year of the Ox1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021*
Traits
Best Case: Honest, hardworking, earnest, modest, logical, kind, reliable, trustworthy
Worst Case: Stubborn, workaholic, rigid rule follower
Thumbnail Sketch
Best Case: Divine bovine pulls long hours searching for cure to mad cow disease. Strong candidate for Nobel Prize.
Worst Case: Workaholic tendencies make it hard to find a harness mate. That medal won't keep you warm at night, Babe.
Famous Oxen
Best case: Barack Obama
Worst Case: Saddam Hussein
Year of the Tiger1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010*
Traits
Best Case: Brave, confident, charming, benevolent, indomitable
Worst Case: Impetuous, irritable, stubborn, hard to control
Thumbnail Sketch
Best Case: Tony's big-hearted actions inspire world peace. Cue the purrs.
Worst Case: Global hissy fit triggers World War III. Bad kitty.
Famous Tigers
Best Case: Stevie Wonder
Worst Case: Ayatollah Khomeini
Year of the Rabbit1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011*
Traits
Best Case: Gentle, elegant, generous, patient, responsible, self-disciplined
Worst Case: Timid, stubborn, melancholy, hesitant, vain, escapist
Thumbnail Sketch
Best Case: Kindly Thumper donates lucky rabbit's foot to aid the poor. Easter bunny chimes in with matching grant.
Worst Case: Sulks in closet, admiring own carrot collection. Not cool, Bugs.
Famous Rabbits
Best Case: Michelle Obama
Worst Case: John Dillinger
Year of the Dragon1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012*
Traits
Best Case: Brave, tenacious, intelligent, confident, enthusiastic
Worst Case: Aggressive, arrogant, irritating
Thumbnail Sketch
Best Case: Fiery friend blows down barriers with courage and charisma. Toothless, we hardly knew ye.
Worst Case: Just plain blows. Snuff it, Smaug.
Famous Dragons
Best Case: Martin Luther King Jr.
Worst Case: Vladimir Putin
Year of the Snake1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2002, 2013*
Traits
Best case: Calm, intelligent, beautiful, wise, private
Worst case: Indifferent, skeptical, possessive, obstinate, vain
Thumbnail Sketch
Best Case: Enigmatic beauty slithers into the hearts of millions with charm and wisdom. S-s-s-s-sublime.
Worst Case: Spends life coiled around the nearest mirror. Would you like an apple with that?
Famous Snakes
Best case: Greta Garbo
Worst case: Whitey Bulger
Year of the Horse1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014*
Traits
Best Case: Loyal, enthusiastic, passionate, popular, elegant, enterprising, extroverted, funny
Worst Case: Hot-headed, ruthlessly ambitious, tendency to excess, lack of organizational skills
Thumbnail Sketch
Best Case: Lovable Mr. Ed leads adoring herd to peace and prosperity. The neighs have it!
Worst Case: Stampedes his way to the hay, pummeling ponies in his path. Whoa, Trigger.
Famous Horses
Best case: Paul McCartney
Worst case: Genghis Khan
Year of the Goat1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015*
Traits
Best Case: Elegant, charming, artistic, kindhearted, nature-lover
Worst Case: Timid, moody, indecisive, pessimistic, worry-wart
Thumbnail Sketch
Best Case: Writes and directs award-winning drama about kindly chevre maker.
Worst Case: Incessant bleating drives friends berserk, forced to play lead in cabrito.
Famous Horses
Best Case: Michelangelo
Worst Case: George Wallace
Year of the Monkey1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016*
Traits
Best Case: Clever, creative, intelligent, curious, magnetic, mischievous
Worst Case: Sly, restless, very naughty
Thumbnail Sketch
Best Case: Curious George produces groundbreaking comedy, audiences go bananas.
Worst Case: Becomes butt of own joke – bed time for Bonzo.
Famous Monkeys
Best Case: Leonardo da Vinci
Worst Case: Jared Kushner
Year of the Rooster1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017*
Traits
Best Case: Observant, hardworking, resourceful, brave, talented, confident
Worst Case: Vain, boastful, attention-seeking
Thumbnail Sketch
Best Case: Multi-talented barnyard king has a lot to crow about – for real.
Worst Case: Non-stop bragging lands him in the stew pot. Coq au vin, anyone?
Famous Roosters
Best Case: Dolly Parton
Worst Case: Osama bin Laden
Year of the Dog1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018*
Traits
Best Case: Loyal, honest, kind, prudent, sincere, selfless, trustworthy
Worst Case: Pessimistic, worried, critical, stubborn, insecure
Thumbnail Sketch
Best Case: Lassie saves Timmy from the old mine – tummy rubs all around.
Worst Case: Paranoid Scoobie sees dead people. Ruh-roh.
Famous Dogs
Best Case: Mother Teresa
Worst Case: Donald Trump
Year of the Pig1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019*
Traits
Best Case: Generous, honest, kind, diligent, compassionate, responsible, adaptable, tolerant
Worst Case: Naïve, credulous, over-confident, gullible, lewd, coarse
Thumbnail Sketch
Best Case: Porky is everyone's sweetie and cooperative to a fault. Call him for a jumpstart at 3am and he'll bring the bagels.
Worst Case: Hapless dupe on the fast track to the Hormel plant. Th-th-th-that's all, folks.
Famous Pigs
Best Case: Magic Johnson
Worst Case: Mike Pence