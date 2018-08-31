Arts

Snapshot: Haircuts for Homeless

How barber Roger Lopez and a small group of dedicated volunteers pay it forward

By David Brendan Hall, Fri., Aug. 31, 2018

In April of 2017, on his 36th birthday, Roger Lopez – a barber at Zeus' Barbershop on South Congress – was feeling down. His solution? Go help somebody else.

"Why expect a blessing? Why expect a gift? I thought, I'm gonna go give somebody else a gift," he says. "I'm gonna go give somebody a free haircut."

So Lopez brought his barber kit and a chair to the corner of E. Seventh Street and N. I-35, underneath the shade of the overpass, and gave 22 free haircuts – one to any homeless person who wanted one. Just over a year later, he's still there once per month (every last Sunday starting at 10am), usually accompanied by a group of up to six volunteers – some barbers, some helping with security – who call themselves H4H, or Haircuts for Homeless. "Snapshot" joined the participants on Aug. 26 to document and gather insights on the program, which to date has donated 325 free haircuts to Austin's homeless population.


H4H depends on volunteers – sometimes it's just Lopez (middle), longtime friend Teresa Miller (left, a nurse at the nearby CommUnityCare clinic, who keeps track of sign-ups), and Carolina Scogin of Finley's Barber Shop (right): "It's not a paid position. Nobody's clocking in, no badges, no government funding," Lopez says. "It's got a lot of great spiritual benefits, [but] if a volunteer was for whatever reason busy with family, home, or work, I don't take that as something personal."


Scogin emigrated from Venezuela in 1999 without any family or resources and sees her volunteer time as paying it forward for those who helped her: "I thought, man, those people probably are in the same situation as I was when I came here. These people ... they're humans, and they don't have anything. A haircut does change people, changes people's hearts. It's me saying, 'Everything is going to be OK.'"


Miller (middle) is motivated by her recently deceased uncle's stint among the homeless at the ARCH, while Rob Nance (right), who worked his first security shift Sunday, says the importance of volunteering is something ingrained since childhood: "A haircut can change a man's day, that's what my daddy always used to tell me," he says. "To see somebody uplifted just by that is just enough for me."


Lopez's dedication stems from experience living "at the mercy of the streets": "I know what it's like to be without a single friend, a single family member, being addicted to drugs, not being able to control your addiction," he says, adding that he draws from principles of anonymous recovery programs. "Indirectly, I hope I'm saying, 'I was homeless at one point in my life, and it's been a long time since I had to do that, so there's hope. You can get out of it. You don't have to stay in that cycle forever.'"


A year-plus on, what H4H needs most is more volunteers, and not necessarily barbers: "The more volunteers, the better, and everyone's welcome – just bring yourself," Lopez says. "You don't gotta bring bottles, you don't gotta bring sandwiches, you don't gotta be a barber or bring socks or anything like that. Just be out here for support. Stand around, joke around as if it was a barbershop."

See more online at austinchronicle.com/arts/snapshot. Want to pitch an event, happening, idea, or person for "Snapshot"? Email the author/photog: dhall@austinchronicle.com.

More Snapshot columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Snapshot
Snapshot: The Secret Behind Sazón’s Award-Winning Hot Sauce
Snapshot: The Secret Behind Sazón’s Award-Winning Hot Sauce
It's all about balance, baby

David Brendan Hall, Aug. 24, 2018

Snapshot: Pride Austin Parade
Snapshot: Pride Austin Parade
There’s no raining on this parade

David Brendan Hall, Aug. 17, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Haircuts for Homeless, H4H, Roger Lopez, Teresa Miller, Carolina Scogin, Rob Nance, Zeus' Barbershop, Finley's Barber Shop

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
Atlantis: A Puppet Opera
The Vortex
The Madres
at Santa Cruz Theatre
The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie at St. Andrew's Episcopal School
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  