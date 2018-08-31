Snapshot: Haircuts for Homeless

In April of 2017, on his 36th birthday, Roger Lopez – a barber at Zeus' Barbershop on South Congress – was feeling down. His solution? Go help somebody else.

"Why expect a blessing? Why expect a gift? I thought, I'm gonna go give somebody else a gift," he says. "I'm gonna go give somebody a free haircut."

So Lopez brought his barber kit and a chair to the corner of E. Seventh Street and N. I-35, underneath the shade of the overpass, and gave 22 free haircuts – one to any homeless person who wanted one. Just over a year later, he's still there once per month (every last Sunday starting at 10am), usually accompanied by a group of up to six volunteers – some barbers, some helping with security – who call themselves H4H, or Haircuts for Homeless. "Snapshot" joined the participants on Aug. 26 to document and gather insights on the program, which to date has donated 325 free haircuts to Austin's homeless population.

