Snapshot: Pride Austin Parade

Living with a president for the past 20 months who evidently derives his sense of pride from flagrant bigotry, it often feels like we've been thrust through a time portal back to darker times. Donald Trump and much of his administration embody the antithesis of pro-equality movements that picked up speed the world over after the 1969 Stonewall riots. But no number of haters in power have silenced our LGBTQ communities and their allies, and absolutely not in Austin for Saturday's 100-plus-float Pride Parade, which garnered one of the largest crowds in recent history despite a downpour about an hour before its scheduled start. While documenting the evening's colorful characters and creations, "Snapshot" asked participants for their personal perspectives on Pride's key takeaways.

