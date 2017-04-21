Soccer Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo scored five goals over two games to lead Real Madrid to their record seventh straight European Champions League semifinals. Their crosstown rivals Atlético Madrid advanced as well, along with Juventus and Monaco. Spanish clubs are now 42-6 against everyone else in ECL knockout rounds this decade. The semifinals are May 2 & 3, 9 & 10; the draw will be this Friday.

For now it's back to league play, as we're down to the last few weeks of the European season. This Sunday, April 23, is El Clásico, Barcelona at Real Madrid, with the Catalans needing a road win to have a realistic chance of a three-peat in Spain. The Spanish restaurant Bullfight, 4807 Airport, will host a watch party at 1:45pm during its weekend brunch service.

The Pflugerville Hendrickson girls won the 6A high school state championship Saturday – the first title ever for their school in any sport.