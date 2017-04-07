Time flies when you're worked up. An awful lot has occurred in the three months since 2017 opened its pretty little eyes. We've been reassured that Queerbomb will glitter on for another year, and just last week we celebrated the second annual Black Pride. Austin organizers are finally addressing the dearth of trans health care with the new Gender Care Clinic and the Central Texas Transgender Health Coalition. We've banded together to fight against hateful trans- and homophobic laws like SB 6 and 651 – though we're still waiting anxiously to see if the state Legislature will listen. If they don't, we'll fight more. It seems truer than ever before that in a crisis our queer community shines. Now spring is, well, springing up around us and I can't help but feel ... a lot. Some days are still overwhelming, and it seems that will continue for the next four or so years. But there's also a renewed feeling of hope and community as I continue to watch us grow and form new and tighter bonds. Without further ado, this weekend seems like a great time to get out there and radically celebrate queer life.

GAYDAR

PRiDE NIGHT at ZACH Presents: Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill Drink specials, complimentary hors d'oeuvres, and director Michael Rader's new musical Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill, about the one and only Billie Holiday. Thu., April 6, 6-11pm. Zach Theatre. $29-81. www.zachtheatre.org.

Austin International Poetry Festival: LGBTQ Read Cindy Huyser hosts the LGBTQ reading for the 25th annual Austin International Poetry Festival. Thu., April 6, 7-9pm. BookWoman, 5501 N. Lamar Ste. 105-A. www.aipf.org.

KiKi the Movie Screening The Q hosts an extra-queer screening of the critically acclaimed film KiKi before it debuts in theatres. Thu., April 6, 7-9pm. Q Austin, 2906 Medical Arts. Free. www.kikimovie.com.

Basketball Shorts Tour Kickoff with MeanGirls, Stretch Panic, Michelle & Them A night of punk and QTs. Thu., April 6, 9pm-12mid. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $5 suggested donation.

BLF Presents: Kilt 2: Dare to Bear Dare to kilt. Dare to bare. DJ Kelly promises retro beats and a special RSVP prize drawing at midnight! Fri., April 7, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. Free.

Middle School Dance Party: Spring Fling! MSDP returns just in time for spring. GirlFriend plays the best (and worst) of an era. Fri., April 7, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.

Gay Men of Wisdom Launch Event Raymond L. Rigoglioso, author of Gay Men and the New Way Forward, speaks on "gay men's differences" which enable y'all to make "critical contributions to society." Lunch provided. Sat., April 8, 10:30am-1:30pm. The Unitarian Universalist Church, 4900 Grover. Free: RSVP via email. buck@gaymenofwisdom.org.

This Is (Not) the Gayest Show You’ll Ever See ColdTowne's first queer-themed mainstage production. Saturdays through April 29, 7pm. ColdTowne Theater, 4803-B Airport. $8-10. www.coldtownetheater.com.

Growl Won’t You LP Release It's a record release show with Growl, but we're pretty stoked to see Popper Burns too! Sat., April 8, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $3-5 suggested donation.

What is Non-Monogamy, Anyway? Sex coach and Human Sexuality Ph.D. candidate Erica Force leads a workshop on the different types of non-monogamy as well as its joys and challenges. Come with an open mind and keep the space safe. Sun., April 9, 6-8pm. Q Toys, 6800 Burnet Rd. $10. www.partywithqtoys.com.

Boiz Throughout the Decades (Boiz of Austin) Travel back in time as the Boiz relive ultimate classics with special guest(s) the Hot Damn Damsels. Tipping is good, and donations to the Flash Fundraiser are better. 18 and up. Tue., April 11, 9pm-12mid. Elysium, 705 Red River. www.fb.com/boizofaustin.

TheGlitoris’ Selena Tribute Bringing her beats back to our hearts. TheGlitoris celebrates Selena Day (April 16) with a TuezGayz tribute party. Busticacas highly encouraged. Tue., April 11, 10pm. Barbarella, 615 Red River.

Lesbians Who Tech April Meetup LWT brings back Topgolf and networking night. Golf and entertainment costs on your own, but the results could be priceless. Wed., April 12, 6:30-8:30pm. Topgolf, 2700 Esperanza Crossing. $0-15. www.lesbianswhotech.org.

LGBTQ Voices: Storytelling Fresh2design invites seven locals to share true 5-10 minute stories of how being an LGBTQ designer has affected their personal life and relationships. Wed., April 12, 6:30-8:30pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Guerrilla Queer Bar: Raise $ for TENT GQB is back baby! A v. queer happy hour with WTGG/ATX and GirlFriend. Raise money for TENT just by ordering drinks – even Topos! Thu., April 13, 6-10pm. The Grackle, 1700 E. Sixth. www.fb.com/wherethegirlsgoatx.

ATX DSA Queer Coalition April Meeting Get involved with ATX DSA. Join their April meeting! Thu., April 13, 7-9pm. Texas State Employees Union, 1700 S. First. www.fb.com/dsaqueercoalition.

Rebecca Havemeyer Presents: Dina Martina – Of the Charts! Get ready as Rebecca brings back Dina Martina. Expect "ludicrous song, horrifying stories, and overburdened costumes." Thu., April 13, 8pm. The North Door, 502 Brushy. $15 online, $20 at the door.

GAYLY AHEAD

Applications Open for aGLIFF+Austin School of FIlm’s Queer Youth Media Project Queer youth (14-20) applications are open for aGLIFF+Austin School of Film's QYMP. More details online. Applications accepted now through May 12. Online. QYMP is free. www.austinfilmschool.org.

Art Erotica Dress up (or down) for the annual alluring art affair and auction celebrating love, lust, and the gooey stuff in between. Sat., May 20, 8-11pm. 504 Trinity. $53. www.bidr.co/events/arterotica.