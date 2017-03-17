I know many of us are still mourning the loss of GayBiGayGay, but not all is lost. This year, South by Southwest will go out with a great big queer bang thanks to not one, not two, not three, but four "closing" parties (see Sunday). First, Kris Hill Collective and Kaidon Ho are uniting for an epic birthday bash meets AIDS Services of Austin fundraiser. The list of performers is off the hook, and what better way to wrap 10 days of self-indulgence than with a fundraiser? Cheer Ups hosts a daytime show with Thelma & the Sleaze, and BookWoman rocks out in the evening hours. And, for those reminiscing of GayBi, the best place to post up will certainly be Lesbian Wedding. Think of it as a smaller, more intimate version of our fave queer music fest with performers like Tomboi, Jenny Hoyston, PonyMane, and of course DJ GirlFriend. Expect the usual inside/outside setup (bands in, DJs out), snacks, cake, Lizzy Caroloke, and a plethora of badass queers. Rumor has it a food trailer or two might even be on-site to take ya from 2pm to 2am.

GAYDAR

Tell Me I Can’t: A Badass Backyard Show A celebration of POC and LGBTQ communities. Performances include Sailor Poon, Moon Honey, Hannah Jove, and more. Plus spoken word, and buyable wares. Wed., March 15, noon-10pm. 1172 Angelina. www.fb.com/dreamhouseatx.

Therepubliqfest 2017 Therepubliq presents its third annual showcase of LGBTQ musical talent. No badges/wristbands/RSVPs are required. See Facebook for lineup. Oilcan Harry's, 211 W. Fourth. Wed.-Sat., March 15-18, 4-10pm.

Stargayzer Fest Unofficial SXSW Show Christeene, TT the Artist, and more unite for a queer and dirty good time. Wed., March 15, 8pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth. Free. www.fb.com/stargayzerfest.

Phone Home Festival An outdoor fest celebrating radical self-care and creative courage through the lens of black artists and visionaries. Las Krudas and many more perform. Thu., March 16, 4-8pm. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina. Free. www.phonehomefest.splashthat.com.

Queerbomb Organizational Meeting Queerbomb: making queer dreams come true. Be part of the planning and create some magic. Every other Thursday: March 16 & 30, April 13. Q Austin, 2906 Medical Arts. www.fb.com/qbatx.

Y’all or Nothing Another night, another queer music set featuring Fee Lion, Time, p1nkstar, DJ Kathi Kniess (Berlin/NOLA), and guests. Hosted by Louisianna Purchase and Zane Zena. Thu., March 16, 9pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth. Free.

Silent Disco SXSW Party Quiet clubbing gives a whole new meaning to "dancing on your own." Put yer headphones on and dance to three DJs spanning hip-hop, R&B, Nineties throwbacks, and more. Glow-in-the-dark vibe encouraged. Thu., March 16, 10pm-2am. Oilcan Harry's, 211 W. Fourth. $5-20. www.quietevents.com/events/quiet-clubbing-sxsw-party-oil-can-harrys.

The SIR Band Denver's queer-fronted alt-rock meets pop-soul band play electric and acoustic sets. A SXSW unofficial show. Sat., March 18, 5-8pm. Shangri-La, 1016 E. Sixth. Free. www.sirband.com.

This Is (Not) the Gayest Show You’ll Ever See ColdTowne's first queer-themed mainstage production. Written and performed by Laura de la Fuente, Jake Garrison, Ashley Blom, and more, for a super queer comedy show inspired by Austin's queer and trans communities. Every Saturday through April 29, 7pm. ColdTowne Theater, 4803-B Airport. $8-10. www.coldtownetheater.com.

Adios Austin Onward Indian Touring Thelma & the Sleaze makes noise with Dead Coast, Trementina, Leggy, and many more. Sun., March 19, noon-6pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free. www.onwardindiantouring.com.

Lesbian Wedding: South by Come Out They're baaacckk! Break out the bodysuits and lace up yer dancin' boots cuz Lez Wedding is back with a SX special edition. Look for Jenny Hoyston, Thelma & the Sleaze, GirlFriend, and more. With a photo booth by Homoground (fuck yah!). Sun., March 19, 2pm-2am. The Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Rd. $5 suggested donation.

Spring Equinox Music Close out SXSW and celebrate the spring equinox with Steph Pappas – a rocker known for her "low-down-and-dirty harmonica blues" with a "twist of acoustic roots." Sun., March 19, 6pm. BookWoman, 5501 N. Lamar #105. $10 sliding scale.

Kris & Kaidon’s Birthday Charity for ASA Kris Hill Collective and Kaidon are hosting a birthday party to raise some dollar$ for AIDS Services of Austin. Louisianna Purchase, House of Kenzo, and poets Polly Anna Rocha and Bette O'Callaghan will perform. Sun., March 19, 7pm. Butterfly Bar at the Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd. $10.

All in for Equality Advocacy Day Spend a much-needed day advocating for queer rights and inclusive policies with EQTX, ACLU of Texas, HRC, Texas Freedom Network, and TENT. Advance registration is required with lunch provided. Mon., March 20, 8am. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress. $5. robert.salcido@equalitytexas.org.

TuezGayz Grrrl, it might be Tuesday, but go ahead, dance like there's no tomorrow. Tuesdays, 9pm. Barbarella, 615 Red River, 512/476-7766. Free before 10, $5 after. www.fb.com/barbarella.austin.9, www.theglitoris.com.

PFLAG’s Deirdre Furr Essay Prize Awards Ceremony PFLAG celebrates the winners of their 2016-17 Deirdre Furr essay contest. Thu., March 23, 7pm. Southwestern University, 1001 E. University Ave., Georgetown. www.pflagaustin.org.

GAYLY AHEAD

Healthy Relationships: A Workshop for HIV+ Queer Men Confidential skills-building classes for HIV+ men who have sex with men. A great place to get tools for talking about HIV with fam and sex partners, and for fostering safer sex behavior. Classes start April 4, 6pm. AIDS Services of Austin. Free. xavier.burgos@asaustin.org, www.asaustin.org.

Queerbomb 2017 Baby, she's back with an all new kweer krew to drop glitter bombs. Also, something this sparkly takes money – give what you can via their donation page. Sat., June 3. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth. www.queerbomb.org.