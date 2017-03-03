Saturday's Rebel Grrrl Burlesque is more than just well-placed pasties and feathery fans. The show, which pays tribute to the Nineties riot grrrl movement, is a benefit for SAFE – a local nonprofit that assists survivors of rape, domestic violence, and child abuse. The show's creator and producer, Belladonna, explained, "One in three Texas adults have experienced sexual or domestic violence. This show is happening to remind the community we're all human and all impacted by sexual assault." Keeping with the mission of her production company Folie à Femme Productions, Rebel Grrrl is sure to push boundaries of burlesque, create safe space, and also celebrate diversity. "The show will feature 15 or 16 acts including performers across the gender and racial spectrums. Diversity was at the forefront of my mind during casting …. Burlesque is an incredible way to express various aspects of one's identity, creating a safer space to experiment with gender, sexuality, kink, and various roles." At Gay Place we think burlesque and riot grrrl might have a bit more in common than originally suspected. "Riot grrrl is about being unapologetic for being female. It's freedom to express a full spectrum of feelings and desires, even those deemed 'unladylike.'"

GAYDAR

Queerbomb Organizational Meeting Queerbomb: making queer dreams come true. Be part of the planning and create some magic. Every other Thursday: March 2, 16 & 30, 7-9pm. Q Austin, 2906 Medical Arts. www.fb.com/qbatx.

Class Transitions A strength training meets boot camp style class developed for Austin's trans community. Thursdays, 7:15pm. Transform, 1909 Wheless. $15. www.transformfitnessaustin.com.

BNK Plays in.gredients Friday evening, a good porch, and some solid queer Americana music. Fri., March 3, 7-10pm. In.gredients, 2610 Manor Rd. www.brandnewkeymusic.com.

Highland Underground Fetish Friday Take it to the basement for a night of kink, fetishes, and dirty-minded queers. Leave yer judgment at home. First Fridays. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado. www.highlandlounge.com.

Stars Collide A celebration of Bowie, Prince, MJ, and George Michael. Tina She sings, Jack Rabid does drag, and Chola Magnolia brings the burlesque touch. Fri., March 3, 9:30pm. Elysium, 705 Red River, 512/478-8385. $7 in advance, $10 at the door. www.fb.com/gemayelmusic.

Life Is a Carnival III Butch County plays with Luna Tart. All that's missing is the cotton candy. Sat., March 4, 7pm-12mid. Carousel Lounge, 1110 E. 52nd. $5.

SM3AR Print Release No. 3 Smear mag has a third issue and they wanna celebrate! Sat., March 4, 8pm-2am. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River, 512/431-2133. $5. www.fb.com/smearmag.

Rebel Grrrl Burlesque: A Benefit for SAFE(Place) Burlesque dancers from all over the country are joining forces for Rebel Grrrl – an ode to our riot grrrl idols – and raising cash for SAFE. Sat., March 4, 8pm. The North Door, 502 Brushy. $10-80. www.fb.com/folieafemme.

LezzDance Hey ladies! Dance, mingle, and raise some dough for the Restore Honor Ride. DJ Dino keeps the beat. Sun., March 5, 4-8pm. El Sol y la Luna, 600 E. Sixth. $10. www.fb.com/lezzdance-austins-monthly-womens-dance-217466228335989.

ADA Hold ’Em’s Monday Night Texas Hold ’Em Tourney Hold steady. Always free to play. Always play to win. Mondays. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado. Free. www.highlandlounge.com.

Ladies’ Night at BT2 Put some weeknight yay back in yer gay. Mondays, 8pm-2am. Bout Time II, 6607 N. I-35. www.fb.com/bt2atx.

SB 6 – aka the Bathroom Bill – Hearing SB 6's committee hearing has been scheduled. Are you ready to speak up and speak out? EQTX is putting out the call for testimonies and they need "as many of you" as possible. Follow Facebook for updates. Tue., March 7, 8:30am. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress. www.equalitytexas.org.

Queer Craft Night Life Drawing The Q brings you a night of queer art with a live model to sketch. Pencils up, cuz they're gearing up for their April art show. Tue., March 7, 7-9pm. Q Austin, 2906 Medical Arts. www.theqaustin.org.

Ladies’ Night, a Celebration of Womyn (Boiz of Austin) Celebrate International Women's Day with the Boiz and special guest Estee Slaughter. Flash fundraiser for SAFE! 18 and up welcome. Tue., March 7, 9pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5. www.fb.com/boizofaustin.

Magia Negra, Saucy Yoda, Haenyeo, Stretch Panic Get moody with the Nothing Song's pre-SXSW showcase. Tue., March 7, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $3 suggested donation.

DSA Queer Coalition Meeting Join the queers of ATX DSA for a panel discussion on hate crimes. Come prepared to ask a few Qs. Wed., March 8, 7-8:30pm. Texas State Employees Union, 1700 S. First. www.fb.com/dsaqueercoalition.

Noche Latina Go "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" to the very best of Latin pop brought to you by DJ Robert Michael and the Boys of ATX. Wednesdays. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado. Free. www.highlandlounge.com.

Poetry Open Mic Cindy Huyser hosts her monthly poetry open mic night. Catch one or two featured artists, and a round robin follows. Everyone welcome. Second Thursdays. BookWoman, 5501 N. Lamar Ste. 105-A. www.ebookwoman.com.

GAYLY AHEAD

aGLIFF Presents the SXSW Queer Filmmakers’ Brunch Austin Gay and Lesbian International Film Fest hosts their annual SXSW filmmakers' brunch. Eat (Trudy's tacos), drink, and mingle. Sat., March 11. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. www.agliff.org.

Austin Black Pride Year 2 #ABP2017 returns for a bigger, badder, and brighter second year. Get ready. March 30-April 2. Various locations; see Facebook. www.fb.com/austinblackpride.