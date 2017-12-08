Relief for Reposa?

Judge Paul Davis has yet to give the go-ahead, but there's a good chance that Adam Reposa will get out of jail before he was originally supposed to. Last week, prosecutors and Reposa's counsel filed an Agreed Motion for Reformation of the Judge, effectively informing Davis that both sides agree Reposa shouldn't serve his six-month sentence for contempt of court day-for-day, and should instead be eligible for early release on good time (essentially two-for-one, at the discretion of the Travis County Sheriff, meaning he could get out of jail in early January). But that hasn't happened yet. What the two sides have received is an order from the 3rd Court of Appeals to lift a stay on the case, thereby allowing Davis' movement in the lower court.

Reposa certainly believes Davis should grant the motion; in an email he sent me on Nov. 28 (presumably from the county jail in Del Valle, where he was returned from Williamson County on Nov. 17), the loquacious attorney claims the joint motion makes clear that "the state agrees that one of paul davis's [sic] orders was illegal." Yet that allegation (and more) still wasn't enough to get Davis recused from the case, as Reposa and his attorneys have been asking for since Oct. 12. At a Nov. 30 hearing, visiting judge Stephen B. Ables denied the long-shot attempt.

Those are hardly the only two things swinging through Reposa's orbit. Though he said he would file with the Texas secretary of state as a candidate to challenge his nemesis Judge Nancy Hohengarten for the Coun­ty Court at Law 5 seat, that's yet to happen. (His attorney Carissa Beene said a clerical error thwarted his first attempt.) Nor has fellow challenger Mario Flores, leaving Hohengarten and defense attorney and Reposa ally McKinley Melan­con as the only two to actually get their paperwork in to date. Which is ironic, since neither of them were at the monthly Central Texas Dem­o­­crat­ic Forum spotlighting their race last Thurs­day: Hohen­gar­ten was reportedly out of town; Melan­con said she was bouncing around repping clients in both Travis and Wil­liamson counties. That left Flores and Betty Black­well, Hohen­garten's stand-in for the event, alone at the podium with moderator Chuck Herring for a brief Q&A. Flores gave a speech that sounded more like something you'd hear from a candidate for U.S. Senate. Black­well, a longtime friend of Hohengarten, had nothing but nice things to say. A perfect proxy.