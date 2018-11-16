Revisiting the Railroad Killer
Local journo Alex Hannaford’s Dead Man Talking podcast investigates the case against a man on death row
By Chase Hoffberger, Fri., Nov. 16, 2018
Remember Ángel Maturino Reséndiz, the "Railroad Killer," who before his 2006 execution confessed to many murders, some of them falsely? Local journalist Alex Hannaford does, and on his new Audioboom podcast Dead Man Talking he's tried to sort out how many people Reséndiz actually killed. Among the victims of interest: Michelle Fulwiler, Cinda Barz, and Staci Mitchell, three women who were killed in their Barton Hills home in September of 1998. Police arrested Fulwiler's boyfriend Louis Castro Perez shortly after the killings; he was convicted of capital murder and sent to death row, where he still waits ("Reasonable Doubt," April 29, 2016). But Perez has always maintained his innocence, and Reséndiz, despite evidence suggesting the contrary, claimed to have committed the crime. Hannaford breaks down the story on his podcast's fifth episode, out Tuesday and featuring this reporter.