Austin’s Crucial Concerts for the Week
Jackie Venson, Grace Sorensen, Monte Warden, and many more
By Carys Anderson, Derek Udensi, Michael Toland, Laiken Neumann, Abby Johnston, Cat McCarrey, Raoul Hernandez, Genevieve Wood, and Doug Freeman, Fri., May 17, 2024
Monte Warden & the Dangerous Few Album Release
Thursday 16, Parker Jazz Club
Austin’s beloved Monte Warden and the Dangerous Few have been holding down a monthly Thursday night slot at Parker Jazz Club for at least a couple of years at this point. Continuing to hone their rootsy Great American Songbook style of original tunes, the group brings it all home on second album Jackpot!, dedicated to the club that gave them a home. Warden and company will be signing copies of the self-released LP at Waterloo Records, which has racked up plenty of sales of his projects over the decades. The Friday signing follows the already sold-out release show at Parker. – Michael Toland
Slater, Floats
Friday 17, The Ballroom
A member of the Vada Vada collective (the Garden, Enjoy, Puzzle), Southern California’s Slater might look like a long-lost Shears brother, but the alt-pop purveyor draws a sonic line. Inspiration from early Aughts’ pop and R&B asserts itself through Slater’s modern drum and bass beats, crafting a glossy Frutiger Aero soundscape. His bubbly blend of rap and warped whines carry the 3OH!3 torch, but he holds a definitive flair for genre experimentation. (See: reggae-flittered “Liminal Space Within a Puka Shell Necklace.”) San Antonio-born Floats open with whirring garage pop. – Laiken Neumann
Kamasi Washington
Friday 17, Empire Garage
Saxophone virtuoso Kamasi Washington lands at Empire Control Room just weeks after the release of Fearless Movement, his third full-length. The Los Angeles jazz artist has referred to this LP, his first since 2018, as his “dance album,” and though project collaborators such as George Clinton and André 3000 won’t be there to help the groove (at least not that we know of), Empire will be a fitting venue for the jazz great to embrace a funkier sound. – Abby Johnston
Good Pollution: Cassette Release Show and Yard Sale
Friday 17, Museum of Human Achievement
Everyone’s favorite experimental comedy show/rock band/salsa brand has their sights set on the “fresh fertile lands of Philadelphia,” but they’re not quite outta Bat City yet. First, Good Pollution – composed of Clara Blackstone and Perpetual Oyster – hosts a cassette release party featuring the musical talents of Dromez, Attic Ted, and Cookie Tongue (New Orleans) as well as embarrassment artist Andie Flores. But of course, it wouldn’t be a real goodbye without a yard sale, where you can pick through Good Pollution’s belongings to help fund their ferrying off to the East Coast. – James Scott
Shrek Fest 2024
Saturday 18, Swan Dive
Do you yearn to be left alone in your swamp? Are you layered like an onion? Then join in a celebration for everyone’s favorite green creature, and I’m not talking Kermit here. He’s an ogre, he’s an All-Star, he’s Shrek. Celebrate this not-so-jolly green giant on the 18th anniversary of Shrek 2’s release with a fairy-tale party courtesy of Swan Dive. Rock out with Grandma Mousey, Allepakcok, and Shrek cover band THE EDDIE MURPHY EXPERIENCE. Be there or be a silly donkey. – Cat McCarrey
Grace Sorensen
Sunday 19, Parish
Niche festivaling teased out a massive Hispanic demographic for international all-stars. Meanwhile, locally, that scene sprang up during the pandemic. Round Rock Latina Grace Sorensen debuted at ACL Fest last October, turning the tiny BMI stage into a micro Coachella with chic simmering pop. A smoky dusky delivery for latest rubdown “Superstars,” plus crib beats, electro keyboards, and percussive melodies on a stream of singles dating back to last June (heated hard drives “Madness, Madness” and “Miss Majesty”), convince. “I listened to a lot of Donny Hathaway and Marvin Gaye, a lot of blues, and so much classic rock,” she told us in a cover story that month. – Raoul Hernandez
Nick Garza’s Songwriter Get Along
Sunday 19, Devil’s Backbone Tavern, Fischer
Since Robyn and John Ludwick took over the nearly century-old Devil’s Backbone Tavern in 2018, they’ve created a haven for fellow songwriters at the Fischer outpost about an hour southwest of Austin. Case in point: Nick Garza’s Songwriter Get Along, which convenes some of Central Texas’ best artists for a Sunday night song swap. For the third installment, Garza gathers another powerhouse lineup with Jonathan Terrell, Kelley Mickwee, Paige Plaisance, and Garrett T. Capps, along with acoustic offerings from Chaparelle’s Jesse Woods, Harvest Thieves’ Cory Reinisch, and Rattlesnake Milk’s Lou Lewis. Expect surprise invites up onstage from the crowd as well. – Doug Freeman
Emo Muzingo
Tuesday 21, Bouldin Acres
I’m not very good at general trivia – save for the music round, when my otherwise useless ability to recognize songs after a few seconds really comes through. If you, too, love a game of Name That Tune, head to South Lamar beer garden Bouldin Acres for Muzingo, or musical bingo. This week, it’s emo night, so brush up on your Paramore and Panic! beforehand ... maybe even study some Rites of Spring and Sunny Day, if you really want to cover all your bases. Prizes are included, of course. – Carys Anderson
Middle Sattre Live Score
Wednesday 22, Hole in the Wall
Holding down Hole in the Wall’s monthly residency, Middle Sattre curates Wednesday night showcases as innovative as their chamber pop-informed folk. The eightpiece operates less as a rigidly defined band than as a free-form cooperative, continuing to broaden their instrumental lexicon on fantastic February release Tendencies. Earlier shows included a contemporary classical takeover, while their upcoming set features a live film score to 1927 sci-fi cult classic Metropolis. Consider the cinema-inspired event a quadruple-header: E. Artifact and Mockjaw contribute jazz-twinged breaths of life, while Thomas Echols maneuvers between classical guitar and futuristic synth sound with equal expertise. – Genevieve Wood
Hot Luck Fest
Thursday 23 - Sunday 26, Mohawk & the Coral Snake
Aaron Franklin’s annual food and music festival brings the heat (sorry) this year – sonically, that is. Among the locals slated to wind down days of eats at Mohawk and the Coral Snake: punks Subpar Snatch and dreamy singer-songwriter Tearjerk, playing Thursday; post-hardcore quartet Porcelain, one-man pop band Mobley, and Jackie Venson’s electronic side project Jackie the Robot, playing Friday; and garage/glam rockers the Ugly Beats and A Giant Dog, wrapping up Saturday/Sunday. Another surprising, non-Austin get: Saturday act the Mummies, the Eighties/Nineties lo-fi masterminds who unceremoniously started gigging again in the 2000s. – Carys Anderson
Music Notesby Derek Udensi
KUTX Rock the Park
Friday 17, Mueller Lake Park Outdoor Amphitheater
Promqueen performs at the latest edition of KUTX’s always free, family-friendly event. She’s had quite the month so far: KUTX named the Vietnamese American rapper/singer its May Artist of the Month and the recently announced 2024 ACL Fest lineup revealed she’ll perform during the festival’s first weekend.
Brendan Walter
Saturday 18, Saxon Pub
Walter (“Sunflower”), a Dallas-raised country singer who moved to Austin last year to pursue music full time, bids Austin farewell at his most-frequented venue before relocating to Nashville. He currently counts over 110K followers on TikTok.
Sean Paul
Sunday 19, Stubb’s
Does “just gimme the light and pass the droooooo” ring a bell? What about “need a lot of trees up in my head”? Recite a quote off any single from Paul’s 2002 album, Dutty Rock, and there’s a good chance someone will join in. The Jamaican dancehall/reggae artist last released an album – Scorcha – in 2022. Colombian artist Farina supports.
Fredo Bang
Thursday 23, Empire Control Room
This melodic Baton Rouge rapper started 2024 by releasing his second studio album Yes, I’m Sad. Kuttem Reese co-headlines.
Want to see all of our listings broken down by day? Go to austinchronicle.com/calendar and see what's happening now or in the coming week.