Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week

Eli Josef February Residency

Hole in the Wall, Wednesday 8 (w/ Yonah B, Hanover, Lola Tried)

Like the subject of their most-listened-to song on Spotify, the spotlight shines on the band behind "I Love You Aubrey Plaza." Each Wednesday this month, Eli Josef will put on a show at Hole in the Wall. When the five young guys started the band in 2019, they primarily steered down the alt-rock route, avoiding stereotypical self-pity with conversational charisma. Some songs are romantic and daydreamy, but the defining feature of their discography is an undercurrent of humor that stands out among the large pool of Austin indie rockers.

Each of the San Marcos-born group's four sets at the West Campus staple highlight a different era of their music. To ring off February, Eli Josef performed songs from the band's first experimental indie album, Grocery Store. Their second set will feature songs from the 2021 post-COVID Doomsday Disco, which sticks to upbeat instrumentals and funny but satirical, existential words. After a cowboy-themed third set with songs from a forthcoming new album, the final show will be a greatest hits night.

Eli Josef's eclectic catalog makes for easy listening, but their high-energy and slightly theatrical live sets provide an even better backdrop. With a sonic goal of making something enjoyable to themselves, lead singer Eli Jacobsen remarks that the residency "means a lot to us, and we hope it brings as much enjoyment to someone out there." – Katie Karp

Jackie Venson

Waterloo Records, Friday 3

After a blistering guitar solo went viral on TikTok, all eyes are on Austin native Jackie Venson. It's a good time to capitalize at the Austin American-Statesman's new free concert series, the Drop. Evolution of Joy, a re-release of her 2019 album Joy, dropped January 27, featuring robust, full-band versions of the originals that take her expressive, bluesy guitar licks to even greater heights. Venson marks the occasion with a performance and record signing at Waterloo, with the all-ages show serving as a double celebration: Venson also turns 33, and she's bringing a birthday cake to share with the class. – Abby Johnston

<a href="https://jackievenson.bandcamp.com/album/evolution-of-joy">Evolution of Joy by Jackie Venson</a>

KOOP Birthday Bash w/ Brownout

Antone's, Saturday 4

Bittersweet birthday, somewhat, for KOOP, given last week's passing of foundational figure Rod Moag. The homepage of 91.7FM Austin Community Radio calls the late scholar, musician, and deejay "an integral part of KOOP since day one." Since orchids mark anniversaries reaching 28, love, luxury, strength, and beauty hopefully signal 2023 for the homegrown culture beacon. Grupo Fantasma's spinoff Brownout makes this a pachanga, the local Latin guitar crew putting a fine point on any performance. Moag's beloved Lone Star sound tributes KOOP's Texan focus in veteran Austin two-step machine Hot Texas Swing Band. Much to celebrate, anticipate, and wake. – Raoul Hernandez

El Combo Oscuro, Organización Kumbiambera

Chess Club, Saturday 4

Fusing Peruvian Sixties psychedelic and loose rhythmic Latin, El Combo Oscuro highlights a night of cumbia at Chess Club. Last year the local sextet released Cumbia Capital, a mezcal-fermented brew of slinky keyboard modulations, polyrhythmic percussion, and serpentine surf rock. An extension of Que Sonido Tan Rico (2021), the four-track EP unravels into a peyote hypnosis as sinewy-limbed six-strings uncoil ("El Ventarron") and organs cut loose, swirling into zigzagged flourishes. Expect more cumbia and Tejano classics by fellow locals Organización Kumbiambera and Las Chicas en 512. – Alejandra Ramirez

Willis Alan Ramsey

Saxon Pub, Saturday 4 & Sunday 5

We've been promised a sophomore album now for decades, but over 50 years after Willis Alan Ramsey delivered his iconic eponymous debut (and only) LP, the songwriter still captivates. Joining Jimmy Buffett onstage in Austin last year to sing his "Ballad of Spider John," Ramsey's voice proved preserved but deepened with wisdom, as do the new songs he'll be offering over two nights at the Saxon alongside his oft-covered classics like "Satin Sheets" and "Muskrat Candlelight" (i.e., "Muskrat Love"). The onetime local helped put Austin songwriting on the map in the Seventies, and the city continues to return the favor to help prime his reemergence. – Doug Freeman

Mom Rock, Vision Arcade, Golden Days

The Ballroom, Wednesday 8

Formed in a Boston dorm and relocated locally for the time being, alternative powerhouse Mom Rock caravans to the Ballroom for their live Austin debut. Dubbed Rolling Stone's Hot Band of 2022, the three-person antithesis boasts sleek baseball uniforms and music fest spots (ahem, South by Southwest and the Rock Boat) alongside a delightful mastery of pop-rock bliss. On December EP Bases Loaded, Mom Rock coolly melds Aughts-Killers rumble with 2019-Wallows power-pop. The result yields 11 minutes of deceptively optimistic croons backed by fuzzy jangles and thumping hooks. Vision Arcade primes with cascading blues/alt-rock, and Golden Days open with hazy Petrichor. – Kriss Conklin

<a href="https://momrockofficial.bandcamp.com/album/bases-loaded">Bases Loaded by Mom Rock</a>

Music Notes

Body Rock ATX

Sahara Lounge, Friday 3

Riders Against the Storm – thrice winners of Band of the Year at the Austin Music Awards – celebrate 13 years of healing through dance and music alongside DJ Chorizo Funk.

Chalk Fest

The Far Out Lounge, Friday 3 & Saturday 4

The second edition of the fest spans two days with performances from acts such as pop punkers Sad Cell and 2022-2023 Austin Music Awards Band of the Year nominees Blank Hellscape.

Carnaval Brasileiro

Speakeasy, Saturday 4

Austin Samba School and Bruno Vinezo with Samba de Opera perform as part of the state capital's annual "Brazilian style Mardi Gras." Face- and body-painters will be on tap for early arrivers; doors open at 8pm with music starting an hour later.

Wigflippa

Flamingo Cantina, Sunday 5

Sunday Dinner Records presents the Missouri native with support from local labelmate Ifé Neuro.