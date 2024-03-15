Review: Eli Josef, Eli Josef

Drinking beer, rotting in bed, and making music with the best of friends – these everyday moments metamorphose into sacred memories on Eli Josef's third and final album. The sometimes mournful, sometimes jubilant self-titled project serves as an alt.country time capsule of a young group navigating their local Austin/San Marcos scene. Citing the tiresome balancing act of releasing music as both work and art, the Happen Twice signees announced their choice to take a step back from self-promotion. But first, lead vocalist Josef – alongside bandmates Jonah Brown, Coy Hollar, James Caton, and John Ziola – resolve to have some freewheeling fun. Tone-setting opener "Cowboy Therapy" draws inspiration from Eighties monster truck derbies, while upbeat "Animal Habits" wrestles wry humor out of existential dread: "Consciousness is giving me way too many tests/ I’d rather be drunk without purpose." To saloon-ready piano lines, pedal steel sendoff "Sasha" transforms small-town fatigue ("How many times must I drive this road?") into forward-facing optimism ("Change is something that I thought I’d never find"), marking one chapter's end and another's beginning for the band. Farewell for now, Eli Josef, and thanks for the good times.

